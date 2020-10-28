On Wednesday, the Rotary Club of Frederick held its 17th meeting of the year at the usual time, around lunchtime. Not only was this one of the first meetings the group held in person in months, but it also marked exactly 100 years since the club first officially met on Oct. 28, 1920.
The Rotary Club of Frederick has been celebrating the centennial all year, reflecting on past memories during meetings and donning special 100-year anniversary masks. But originally, the group had big plans in mind for its centennial.
In 2019, members of the club gathered at Dutch's Daughter and came up with ideas for a gift that the rotary could give the city of Frederick. They set aside money for the gift well ahead of time, said club president Joanne McCoy.
"But then along came the pandemic, and we realized that giving a gift like that might not be as appropriate during these times when so many people are suffering economic loss and anxiety and all sorts of other things," said McCoy.
The group instead turned to what could be a small but symbolic gift to the community. Eventually, they landed on a tree, specifically a red maple.
The red maple has a few different symbolic meanings, besides just being a bold and beautiful tree, McCoy said.
"Its meaning and its contribution is under the radar. The way it cleans the air and provides shade and generally is a contribution to nature and to the community," McCoy said. "I like to think that we're like that too."
Additionally, the red maple is a very adaptable tree, able to grow in a variety of conditions.
"If we are not an adaptable group, I don't know who is. Because we have managed to keep our service projects going, we've managed to keep our friendship and our fellowships strong," McCoy said. "And most importantly, we've managed to continue serving this community."
The Rotary Club of Frederick has continued to meet over Zoom throughout the pandemic. While McCoy said the group was originally wary that some older members of the group might not be as willing to use the technology, all doubts were quickly discarded. Of the 200 total members of the club, about 100 have been attending via Zoom.
The money saved from not purchasing a larger 100th Anniversary gift is being used to extend the pilot program "Food and More" for at least the rest of the year. The program allows club members to shop for seniors who are in high-risk communities.
Members have gotten to know the program participants and have been able to shop for their specific diets, McCoy said.
The Rotary has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Justin Saltzman, the president-elect of the club, said it's exciting to look back on the last 100 years of the club's history. The club was originally formed by merchant Charles Carty, who invited a group of local businessmen to his furniture store on East Patrick Street to discuss chartering a rotary club. The first president was Guy Motter, grandfather of Nancy Motter Thrasher, a current Rotarian and past president.
The group's first project was to co-author an ordinance that would ensure the milk being sold in the city was certified as safe by a bacteriologist. They went on to curb bootlegging in Frederick and also offered support for what is now Frederick Hospital.
"It's amazing the people that have come before us and what they've done in Frederick and all the projects," Saltzman said. "We learned that, because of our club, there's a Frederick Little League."
After planting the tree on Wednesday, the group prayed over it. The tree is located between the bandshell and Bentz Street, and will be dedicated with a sign on the bandshell wall.
"It's a symbol of celebration of our first century of service," McCoy said. "It's also a symbol of our promise of a second century of service."
