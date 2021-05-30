FOOD candy recipes 08214C0D-7E66-4292-87AC-8E46F9EB2890.jpeg
Buy Now
True Treats Historic Candy

True Treats Historic Candy, a historic candy store based in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, is looking for old family recipes for candies and baked goods — ones remembered from parents and grandparents — made at home, for church gatherings and celebrations.

Selected recipes will be posted on the candy shop’s website and added to the shop’s “Sweets of WV Collection Book.”

Receive a tea or candy sample as a thank-you for contributing.

Submissions can be emailed to maryann@truetreatscandy.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!