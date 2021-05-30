True Treats Historic Candy, a historic candy store based in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, is looking for old family recipes for candies and baked goods — ones remembered from parents and grandparents — made at home, for church gatherings and celebrations.
Selected recipes will be posted on the candy shop’s website and added to the shop’s “Sweets of WV Collection Book.”
Receive a tea or candy sample as a thank-you for contributing.
Submissions can be emailed to maryann@truetreatscandy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.