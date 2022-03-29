Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.
FREDERICK COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES DIVISION CLASSES
Virtual 50+ Center live virtual fitness classes. Preregister. $60 fitness pass for classes.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Mondays, 1:30 p.m. Line Dance — Improve your balance and have fun! Includes a review of basic steps.
Mondays, 2:45 p.m. Floor Yoga — Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, along with breathing techniques using both held and moving postures.
Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights (or soup cans or water bottles).
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional & non-traditional yoga moves to energize & waken the body. These will include standing & sitting asanas (postures).
Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. Joy of Movement — "Aging Backwards: Eccentrics for Seniors" is a dynamic, gentle full body movement that increases cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and joint mobility. Done seated and standing, with modifications.
Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.
Wednesdays, 3 p.m. Meditation and Movement (M&M) — Tai-Chi inspired seated exercise class. The focus is on releasing tension in the body through slow movement and deep breathing.
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., second Wednesday of the month — Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep), helps induce a conscious meditative state between waking and sleeping. The practice reduces stress and improves sleep. You may lay on the floor, bed or recliner. Comfort is key.
Thursdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights or soup cans or water, bottles join this strength training and gentle stretching.
Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional and nontraditional yoga moves to energize and waken the body. These will include standing and sitting asanas (postures).
Thursdays, 1 p.m. Line Dancing — Improve your balance, get moving and have fun. In-depth step instruction building on the previous weeks.
Fridays, 9:15 a.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and fun music.
Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Yin Yang Yoga — This class brings together the benefits of passively holding yoga poses with more active dynamic sequences and standing postures; working on the muscles and blood flow, building strength, stamina and flexibility.
— — —
SENIOR RECREATION COUNCIL
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865.
Tuesdays Bridge — 8:45 a.m. to noon, Creekside at Taskers Chance Senior Apartments, call Pat at 240-651-5651.
Thursdays Bridge — 1 to 4 p.m., Spring Ridge Senior Apartments, call Judy Bell at 336-662-2889.
Adult Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, Frederick, contact Sally at 301-906-1296
Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center, contact Adrian at 301-662-6623.
Basketball — 6 p.m. Wednesdays for practice; games at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Pinecliff Park, contact Adrian at 301-662-6623.
SRC Talley Book Group — 10:15 a.m. April 18, via Zoom, contact Jane at 301-658-8680.
Bicycling — April 7 and 21, time and location TBD. Pre-registration required. Contact Kathy at 301-606-0064.
Easy Hike — April 12 and 26, time, location and contact TBD. Pre-registration required.
Moderate Hike — April 19, time and location TBD, contact Ray at 301-662-6315.
— — —
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and at Stone Pillar Farm, 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, 9 a.m. to noon, April 20. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
APRIL
April 1
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Dinners
Fridays through April 8. "To-go" service at 114 E. Second St., you don't have to leave your car, limited sides available. Indoor dining with table service in the first floor parish hall. All-you-can-eat baked or fried fish for indoor dining with sides of salad, homemade soup, dinner rolls, baked potato, french fries, mac 'n' cheese, steamed vegetables, coleslaw, sodas, water, coffee and tea. Dessert available at extra cost.
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 114 E. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-305-2127
Pancake Supper
Hosted by the Men's Group of Buckeystown UMC. Pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, coffee and juice. Pay by donation.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: Buckeystown United Methodist Church, 3440 Buckeystown Pike, Buckeystown
Contact: 301-437-4831
"Hello Dolly!"
Dinner 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. This blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humor, romance, high-energy, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. Also, 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. buffet and 2:15 p.m. show first, third and fifth Sundays. $50 Fridays and Sundays; $53 Saturdays. Continues through May 20.
Time: See schedule at wayoffbroadway.com
Location: Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-6600 or wayoffbroadway.com
Katie Deal in "Crazy for Patsy Cline"
With a new take on nostalgia, features a live Nashville band and a powerhouse singer. Taking the audience from Patsy Cline’s early music to her jazz club days, "Crazy for Patsy Cline" is a unique concert version of the songs and stories of Patsy Cline told from the experiences of country singer Katie Deal. $25 to $35.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenterorg
April 2
Thurmont Main Street Indoors Farmers Market
Continues Saturdays through May 7. Mushrooms, local made sauces, baked goods, organic greens and more. Bantam Coffee Roasters of Gettysburg.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Location: 21 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: thurmontmainstreet.com
April 3
Fire Memorabilia and Equipment Sale
Parts, patches, photos, fire toys and other fire department related items. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Admission is $2.
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Reception Hall and Carnival Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-0100, ext. 361
Spring Fling Bingo
Designer purse bingo. Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch at 1 p.m. and games start at 2 p.m. Ticket price includes fried chicken meal and 20 regular games of bingo and 3 specials. There will be tip jars, 50/50 and raffles. Call or text for tickets or visit eventbrite.com/e/spring-fling-designer-bag-bingo-tickets-267484231537. $30.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Elks Lodge, 11603 Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown
Contact: 301-745-5761
The Winemaker's Table
Also April 9. An experience of the wines and history the Loew family has developed, in a similar manner to the time spent at what the family calls "the vineyard." A guided, in-depth tasting and tour of 6-8 wines (of her choosing) with our fifth generation winemaker, Rachel. Ages 21 and older.
Time: Noon
Location: Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-831-5464 or exploretock.com/loewvineyards
Cinema Club Film Series: "The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Enjoy a classic film on the big screen! Two imprisoned men bond over a number of years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency. $7.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
MSO in Concert "Silent Movie Night: The Clown Princes of Comedy"
Also at 7:30 p.m. The MSO will accompany a selection of silent films featuring Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Charlie Chaplin. $24 to $74 in-person; concert will also be livestreamed at watch.marylandsymphony.org.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-2000
APRIL 6
Hike the Markers on the C&O Canal
Three hikes, each defined by the mileage markers on the canal and will be approximately 7-10 miles in length as out-and-back hikes. Does not include transportation. BYO water and lunch. Continues April 13 and 20. $5 per hike or $12 for all three. Ages 18 and older.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: TBA on the Canal
Financial Management Strategies for Caregivers and Older Adults
Explores the financial responsibilities and decisions frequently required across the caregiving lifecycle. Learn about common mistakes to avoid; the need for advanced care documents; family caregiver agreements; tools for managing finances and expenses; and other resources. Anyone may attend. Speaker is Dr. Laurel Beedon, a senior research fellow at the Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Tartan Day
An evening of artistic entertainment, to include the music, dancing, poetry and traditions of Scotland as well as other Celtic cultures. World champion Scottish fiddler Sean Heely and his band, The Crawford Family Scottish Highland dancers, the MacMillan Pipes and Drums, The Scottish Country Dancers, Irish dancers and tales spun by our talented and entertaining emcee, Jared Graham. $30 adults, $15 children.
Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Location: JBK Theater, Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: https://sasmm.com
April 7
Bingo
Every Thursday night. Cash only. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds at 6:45 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Kitchen open 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Location: American Legion Gold Star Post 191, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-9161 or https://post191.com
April 8
Goddard Space Flight Center: An Overview
With facilities in Maryland, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, New York and West Virginia, Goddard is a place where a mission can go from start to finish, from planning and building to testing and even launching. Goddard is also involved in nearly every NASA science mission involving Earth science, planetary science, heliphysics (the study of the Sun and our local space environment) and astrophysics. Participants will receive an overview focused on current missions. Lecture-style with a Q&A session and additional self-guided resources. Presented by NASA Goddard Visitor Center staff. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Gift Card Bingo
Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 7 p.m. 20 games; $50 in gift cards per game; Jr. and Sr. jackpots, $150 and $200 in gift cards. Food will be available for purchase. Sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary. Call for tickets.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Union Bridge Fire Co., 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge
Contact: 443-244-2820
April 9
Thurmont Green Fest
A "waste-free event" to promote saving and using water resources by living green. Food available from the Thurmont Lions Club.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser St., Thurmont
Contact: 301-667-2700 or thurmontgreenfest@gmail.com
Thirty-One Bag Bingo
Doors open at 4 p.m., early birds at 5 p.m., first bingo game at 5:30 p.m. Ticket includes 20 regular games, special games and door prizes. Food and baked goods available for purchase. $25 advance, $30 at the door.
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, 22514 Cavetown Church Road, Cavetown
Contact: 717-729-9338
Frederick Speaker Series: Chris Wallace
Seasoned journalist, presidential debate moderator provides behind the scenes Washington insights and perspective. $50, $60 and $65.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
April 10
Yoga in the Vines
A yoga session with instructor Kristen Coffey. Each ticket also includes a wine tasting (5 wines); socially distanced outdoor space to enjoy the wines; a souvenir logo wine glass to take home. Yoga mats are not supplied, it is suggested that participants bring their own. Door time is at 10:30 a.m. 21 and older. $20.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-831-5464
April 11
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join us for an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Marine Mammal Rescue Team: Seacoast Science Center, Rye, N.H.
Meet a team member to learn more about rescue and response, and discover the great variety of marine mammals that live in the Gulf of Maine. Learn how the conservation of marine mammals helps maintain a healthy ocean, and how human behavior can impact the health of marine mammals in both positive and negative ways. Presenter is staff, Seacoast Science Center. $5 person, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
April 13
Cooking for 1 or 2
Learn useful tips and strategies on how to shop, plan and cook for one or two. Presenter is Thu Huynh, RD, LDN, in-store nutritionist, Giant Food. Free, pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
April 15
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participant. Bring a photo ID to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.
Time: noon (and continues until all food is distributed)
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
April 16
"Saving an Arm and a Leg: Preserving Civil War Era Prosthetic Limbs"
Rare opportunity to view artifacts from the Museum’s collection not currently on display. Thanks to a successful fundraising effort from our members and supporters, three Civil War-era prosthetic limbs were successfully restored and given customized storage boxes. Included with museum admission.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-695-1864 or civilwarmed.org
April 18
Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site: People of the Earthlodge; Lifeways of the Hidatsa
The Knife River Indian Villages (North Dakota) site was a major Native American trade center for hundreds of years prior to becoming an important market place for fur traders after 1750. Learn about the home of the Tribes of the Northern Great Plains from inside of a life-size replica earthlodge. Park Rangers will describe the roles and responsibilities of people within the community, trade relations, and effects of trade on technology used by the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara during the 1800s. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Casting Your Ballot in 2022
Also at 5:30 p.m. April 19. Learn about your options including mail-in ballots, signing up for the permanent mailing list, and returning a marked ballot. This presentation will also cover the security of your ballot, early voting, election day voting, and how to become an election judge. Plan now on how you will vote in 2022! Presenter is Frederick County Board of Elections. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Restorative Yoga with Aromatherapy
Helps to release stress, reduce fatigue, comfort anxiety and easy physical pain through gently held postures and the use of props. Ages 18 and older, all skill levels. Six-week session begins April 18. $39.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Scott Key Community Center, 1050 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick
April 19
Chair Yoga
Gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid of a chair. Excellent for beginners, those with disabilities or anyone who has trouble getting down and up from the floor. Six-week session begins April 19. $39.
Time: Noon
Location: Scott Key Community Center, 1050 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick
April 20
Zumba Gold
Geared for ages 50 and older. Energizing fitness with Latin rhythms with reduced impact and speed found in a basic Zumba class. Begins April 20 and continues on Wednesdays for six weeks. $39.
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
Location: Scott Key Community Center, 1050 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick
Contact: Frederick County Parks and Rec, recreater.com, 301-600-2936
Time:
All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Supper
Hosted by the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary. Meal includes marinara and meat sauce, garlic bread, salad bar, iced tea and water. Baked goods available for purchase. Adults, $10, $5 ages 6 to 11, $11 for carryout, ages 5 and under free.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Location: Winfield & Community Volunteer Fire Co., 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville
Contact: 410-795-1333
April 21
Advancing Technology: National Cryptologic Museum
This virtual program discusses the interconnected history of cryptology and the advancements in technology from ancient times through the space age. The National Cryptologic Museum, located adjacent to NSA Headquarters at Fort George G. Meade, houses thousands of artifacts that collectively serve to sustain the history of the cryptologic profession. Presenter is Jennifer Wilcox, director of education, National Cryptologic Museum. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
April 22
46th Annual Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame Induction and Banquet
Recognizes individuals who, through their accomplishments and contributions in the field of athletics, have brought honor to themselves and to Frederick County. This year's inductees include: Joe Alexander, Bengie Biggus, Elizabeth Lebherz Hansel, Coach Kevin Lynott, Alexis Maday Packard and Phil Rhodes. $25.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-418-6560 or frederickymca.org/2022-sports-hall-of-fame-induction
April 23
National Drug Take Back Day
The Mount Airy Police Department will be collecting unwanted or expired medications.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Mount Airy Police Department, 205 Center St., Mount Airy
Contact: mountairymd.org
Green Expo
This annual event educates about the importance of living a healthier, green lifestyle while reducing their environmental footprint.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Middletown Memorial Park, South Church and Franklin streets, Middletown
Contact: middletown.md.us
Turkey and Ham Slippery Potpie Carryout — Preorder by April 20
Also country ham sandwiches. Potpie is $7 quart, sandwiches $5 each. Place orders by calling 301-271-3309 by April 20. Homemade baked goods will be available for purchase on pick up date of April 23.
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Woodsboro Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro
Contact: To place an order, call 301-271-3309 by April 20
April 24
A Mindful Experience in the Park
Join yoga teacher and Mindful Outdoor Guide Julie Kraus for a gentle walk on the trails to connect with nature through gentle movement, breathing and centering exercises, walking with awareness and nature meditation. Slow and comfortable pace. For ages 16 and older. $10.
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Catoctin Creek Park, 2929 Sumantown Road, Middletown.
Bluegrass Open Jam
Jam with other bluegrass musicians in a family-friendly venue.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Location: Beans in the Belfry, 122 W. Potomac St., Brunswick
Contact: brunswickmainstreet.org
Cinema Club Film Series: "The Black Stallion" (1979)
See this beautiful classic as it was meant to be seen, on the big screen! The film stars Kelly Reno, Teri Garr, Hoyt Axton and Mickey Rooney. $7.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
April 25
Seniors in the Park: Welcome Spring
Join us for a day at Fountain Rock Park! Activities include socializing with friends, exploring the park, horseshoes and lawn games, make-and-take crafts, and nature center programs. Box lunches will be available. Walk-ins will not be accommodated. Free, must pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
April 27
Anne Frank: Her Life, Her Diary and Beyond
Anne Frank is possibly the most well-known victim of the Holocaust with millions of people around the world aware of her life in hiding through her diary. Not as well-known is the story of her early life, from her birth in Frankfurt, through her family’s migration to Amsterdam, to the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands, as well as the time after her arrest and the fates of the people she hid with. This virtual program will fill in those pieces and tell the story of the diary itself after the war and its impact on the world. Presenter is John Damond, Enoch Pratt Free Library. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
April 28
1964: The Tribute
“1964” focuses on the quintessential moment in history when The Beatles actually played before a LIVE audience. $22.50 to $32.50.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
April 30
Beloved Gardens Plant Sale
Large, nonprofit sale of natives, pollinators, beneficial annuals, perennials, organically-grown vegetables, herbs, flowers, and some trees and shrubs. Vendor booths, workshops on composting flower arranging, worm farming and more. Gift shop, food truck, gardening expert talks, raffle. Proceeds will benefit UUCF's charitable programs.
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick
Contact: 703-346-2022 or frederickuu.org/plantsale
24th Annual Gas and Steam Show
Continues 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1. Features all types of gas and steam agricultural engines, hay wagon rides, live music, working sawmill demonstrations, antique cars and trucks, food, granary tool museum, craft vendors, tractors, blacksmith demonstrations, live farm animals, door prizes and much more. Free parking, leashed pets welcome. Hosted by the Friends of AHFP.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Agricultural History Farm Park, 18400 Muncaster Road, Derwood
Contact: 301-738-9892 or msward20850@yahoo.com
Westminster Symphony Orchestra
Linda Kirkpatrick, senior lecturer in music, directs the orchestra, which comprises of students and music faculty from both McDaniel College and Carroll Community College, along with community musicians. Free.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster
Contact: 410-848-7000 or mcdaniel.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.