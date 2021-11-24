Senior Helpers of Frederick recently celebrated its introduction into the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Senior Helpers is the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, helping the senior population age gracefully and with dignity in the comfort of their own homes. The Senior Helpers Frederick location serves seniors and their families, meeting the rising need for quality senior care in the community. The location’s official introduction into the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce will allow for even more relationships within the community, ensuring that high quality, in-home senior care is delivered to anyone who needs it.
Owner Sudhir Verma is steadfast in his belief of the importance of caring, respecting and giving back to seniors. He witnessed the difference a caregiver made in his mother’s quality of life, and her limited mobility only highlighted the crucial role caregivers play in a senior and their family’s life.
