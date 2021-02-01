As the county health officer, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer is a point person for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has been described by Gov. Larry Hogan as one of the largest peacetime undertakings in American history.
The effort has required months of planning by the Frederick County Health Department and Frederick Health Hospital, as well as an extensive public relations campaign geared toward people who are skeptical about getting the vaccine.
Below, Brookmyer shares her feelings about this enormous effort to get people vaccinated and bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end, as well as the challenges that lie ahead.
What has been the most impressive thing to you about Operation Warp Speed and the vaccine production process, from the start of the pandemic until now?
As soon as the pandemic hit, the scientific community began deciphering the virus in order to create the vaccines we’re seeing today. Their collective commitment to seeing the vaccine process through, from initial research to vaccine production, while following standard safety protocols throughout, has been remarkable. The federal investment in and the gamble of funding and initiating the vaccine production prior to FDA approval so that vaccine could be administered the day after FDA Emergency Use Authorization was granted was also a game changer.
How would you describe the county health department’s preparation for both the arrival of the vaccine and the rollout process?
We began preparations for the vaccine rollout months ago, following information and guidance we had been receiving from the Maryland Department of Health. We created a team dedicated to planning, organizing and vaccinating Frederick County residents. Since its inception, this team has been doing its planning work based on guidance received. As the guidance has changed, the team has responded in fashion. For example, the partnership between the CDC and CVS and Walgreens to provide vaccinations for our long-term care and assisted living facilities has been a welcome addition to the effort. The FCHD has had to be flexible and responsive in an ever-changing landscape, as the pandemic influenza plans that we modified after the H1N1 pandemic (which began in 2009) and exercised components of in the ensuing years did not include the same physical distancing and other requirements.
What are your biggest concerns about this massive undertaking to inoculate the general public?
Aside from ensuring that everyone who wants to get vaccinated will be able to, I believe ensuring that our first responders, frontline health care workers, vulnerable seniors, essential workers and underserved populations are able to receive the vaccine as it becomes available is crucial.
What do you feel the biggest successes have been so far?
The collective efforts of multiple state and county entities coming together to help our community stay safe and healthy. The distribution of the vaccine to the hospitals soon after FDA Emergency Use Authorization so that the frontline hospital workers could be protected sooner is another notable success. The CDC’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program vaccinating the nursing home residents and staff in almost all of the Frederick County nursing homes … is another notable success.
How long do you anticipate it will take for this vaccine to really make an impact in our fight against this virus? When might we start seeing some tangible results?
There are so many variables involved in making predictions like this. Vaccine availability, for one, can contribute to delays in any time line. Vaccine hesitancy is also a contributing factor to predicting where this effort will go. The duration of the effective protection of the vaccine will also impact the potential for sustained transmission of the virus in our community. As more people have an effective protective immune response, the virus will not be able to spread to as many people.
What would you say to people who are concerned about getting the vaccine?
The world was presented with this novel virus a little over a year ago and, in a relatively short period of time, we already have vaccines available. And, even though mRNA technology (the integral component of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines) has existed for years, it has not been used at this scale, in this capacity. Considering the “newness” of both the SARS CoV-2 virus and the vaccine that can combat it, hesitancy is completely understandable. Add to this that, when it comes to vaccinations and medical treatment, history has not been kind to some populations. Our health disparities have been exposed to a greater extent, with the virus having a disproportionate adverse impact on our minority communities.
As a result of all of these factors, vaccine hesitancy is not only understandable, but expected. I would ask that if, for any reason, you are concerned or hesitant, do your research, get your information from trusted sources, do not rely on social media for medical information and, as vaccinations take place, talk to people who have been vaccinated. We will do our part to keep our community safe and healthy. We ask that you consider those whose livelihood does not permit them to avoid contact with persons who are infected and consider those who are dependent upon care from others who live and shop in our community.
