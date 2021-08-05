Ascension Living St. Joseph’s Place is set to close its skilled nursing and independent living community in Emmitsburg Nov. 1.
Located on the same campus as the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Joseph’s Place employs 116 people and is home to approximately 40 residents, according to Molly Gaus, Ascension Living vice president of marketing and communications.
Ascension Living started operating the skilled nursing facility portion of the community in 2010.
“After thoughtful and prayerful discernment and discussions with the Daughters of Charity, we have decided to close Ascension Living St. Joseph’s Place. ... With so many other providers offering this type of care in the community, this transition will help ensure the long-term stability of those options for older adults in the midst of continuing staffing challenges across the industry,” Ascension Living said in a statement. “Along with our decision to close the community, the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, Province of St. Louise, have decided to explore alternative means to provide assisted living and skilled nursing arrangements for the Sisters who live at Ascension Living St. Joseph’s Place and transform the use of the campus, which is owned by Daughters of Charity Ministries, Inc.”
The Ascension Living team is working to coordinate new living arrangements for non-Daughters of Charity skilled nursing residents, according to Gaus. She said federal and state guidelines are being followed regarding notification of the residents and their families.
“We are providing our residents and family members with information about other skilled nursing providers to make informed transition decisions,” Gaus wrote in an email. “Our goal is to facilitate a smooth transition to the most appropriate facility in terms of quality, services, and location taking into account resident individual needs, choices, and best interest.”
For the employees, “every effort will be made to ensure placement of all our non-exempt, hourly staff and to find alternative employment for our exempt, salaried associates. Many positions are available for associates with the Daughters of Charity,” Gaus wrote.
Emmitsburg Mayor Donald Briggs said he was disappointed to learn of the closure.
“It’s played an important part in our community because of its convenience of being here and offering special services,” he said, adding, “It’s a regional employer.”
Briggs expressed hope the facility can be used for another opportunity that will benefit the town.
