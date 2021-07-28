Singing just hasn’t been the same for Frederick resident Margie Wilde since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Over Zoom, Wilde has a hard time telling whether she’s flat or sharp, and she can’t hear the other vocalists. She also can’t exchange a side glance to convey understanding or confusion.
While Wilde, 75, is grateful Encore Creativity for Older Adults pivoted by offering virtual rehearsals and concerts, she’s looking forward to seeing her friends in person again.
“It’s more fulfilling,” Wilde said in an interview.
Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, recently announced it will return to in-person singing in September. Registration is open for Encore Chorale of Frederick, of which Wilde has been a member for about five years. There are other Encore chorales throughout the state, as well.
The local choral group sings a variety of music from across the eras, and will meet at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick, from Sept. 9 to mid-December, from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays. The program will culminate with a free concert in December that will be open to the public.
Encore is also continuing to offer online options, in addition to in-person groups.
No auditions are necessary. The nonprofit’s mission is to “provide an accessible arts education and performance opportunities for older adults regardless of ability or experience,” according to a news release.
Years ago, Wilde saw an advertisement in The Frederick News-Post about a new senior chorus starting up.
“I called my girlfriend and I said, ‘We have got to join this,’” Wilde said.
Wilde was a speech and drama major in college. Singing has been a lifelong joy of hers.
She fondly recalled performances at The Kennedy Center and DAR Constitution Hall among her favorite memories of Encore.
The Frederick group is directed by Deb Int Veldt, who taught secondary vocal music in the Montgomery County school district for 20 years and has taught voice and piano privately in her home.
“It’s really been a hard year for singers,” Int Veldt said.
She acknowledged singing in groups became notorious for spreading COVID-19 in parts of the country, so Encore was quick to transition to virtual gatherings. The organization launched Encore University, which offers online rehearsals and classes.
Directors made videos to keep their singers engaged and offered virtual rehearsals and concerts, according to Int Veldt. Many people stuck it out—sometimes Int Veldt had 100 people in her Zoom rooms.
Since online video meetings can easily be affected by internet lag, Int Veldt conducted classes so each singer could only hear themself, the director and piano.
Others chose not to participate, and Int Veldt doesn’t blame them.
Middletown resident Bill Spare, who’s been singing with the Encore Chorale of Frederick for about three years, struggled to find satisfaction singing in front of a computer screen alone. It just didn’t feel right. In a separate group Spare attends, singers were invited to record their parts separately so they could be stitched together in a video. Spare, 73, didn’t find the feeling he was searching for there either.
He misses the fellow bass vocalists he’s come to know. “I just think it’s going to be great to be back in person,” he said.
Spare and Int Veldt each described the power of voices blending together when singers gather face-to-face.
“The thing about choral singing is this magic that is created with all the singers around you,” Int Veldt said.
But when everyone is together, voices tend to mesh beautifully.
“I’m so excited, I just miss all my singers so much,” Int Veldt said. “In person, we have a ball.”
Wilde agrees. “I like to hear the harmony,” she said. “It’s just not the same as doing it in person.”
The founder and artistic director of Encore is also looking forward to the return of some normalcy.
“We are thrilled to return to in-person singing and live performances in Frederick,” Jeanne Kelly said in the release. “Our singers not only learn about the craft of singing and improve their technique, but they can now enjoy socializing and bonding with a new community of friends, which is so important.”
For Wilde, September can’t come soon enough.
“I’ve made a lot of new friends that I haven’t seen for a year-and-a-half,” Wilde said. “I really look forward to seeing them again.”
Encore options:
Online and in-person options are available.
Registration is open for Encore University, an online series of afternoon rehearsals and classes that meets Monday through Thursday at 1 p.m. for the same 15-week semester as the in-person rehearsals.
Encore University’s online fall 2021 class offerings begin Sept. 7 and include: Chorale Sings/Rehearsals, ROCKS Sings/Rehearsals, Vocal Technique, A History of Jazz, Great Operatic Tenors, Music and Your Brain, #1 Hits of the 60s and 70s.
Singers have three registration options: In-person rehearsals only on Mondays at 2 p.m.; online Encore University rehearsals and classes only, Monday to Thursday afternoons at 1 p.m.; and both in-person rehearsals and online Encore University rehearsals and classes.
All singers, whether registering for in-person or online offerings, will receive sheet music and recorded rehearsal tracks so they can practice their parts at home. To register, find more information or pricing, visit www.encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.
