The Frederick County Division of Aging and Independence, formerly known as the Senior Services Division, recently announced that the preparation of the “Blue Book” Resource Guide is underway.
For the first time, the division is hiring a vendor to produce this guide through a Request for Quotes. The resource guide will be printed in English and Spanish.
The County Resource Guide has been a consistent and valuable publication about services pertaining to the challenges, interests and needs of older adults, persons with disabilities, caregivers and veterans.
“This year, the resource guide is being expanded to serve the broader and growing needs of the county,” said Kathryn Schey, director of the Division of Aging and Independence. “By expanding our guide to include more resources for the populations we serve, we expand the possible solutions that are available to assist individuals in meeting their specific goals. In addition, our name change reflects the changing and growing needs of the community that span beyond our older community members and include veterans and persons with disabilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.