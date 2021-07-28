By Clara Niel
News-Post Staff
Armed with industrial spray bottles, a variety of scrapers and scrub brushes, a group of history lovers cleans off older headstones at Mount Olivet Cemetery on South Market Street in Frederick every Thursday morning. They’ve been scraping, spraying and cleaning a few hours every week for the past couple of months.
The people in the squad are part of the Friends of Mount Olivet. In 2017, the cemetery created the Preservation and Enhancement Fund in order to maintain and repair gravestones on the property and preserve the history of the cemetery. The Friends group, established to generate enthusiasm and fundraising opportunities for the cemetery, is a product of that fund.
It’s primary goal is unwavering: to keep the history alive. The headstone cleaning is just one aspect of that, and it’s done with care and love.
“I look at it as somebody who cared about this individual and wanted their name to not be erased from history, so we’re kind of bringing them back to life—bringing them back to somebody’s memory,” said Friends group member Nanette Markey, 67, of Frederick.
In Many ways, Markey is a leader of this process since she began cleaning headstones in 2020 and continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s something she’s fallen in love with and hasn’t stopped.
The group cleans in the oldest parts of the cemetery, where the majority of the gravestones are made of marble. While newer gravestones are typically made with granite that lasts much longer, marble begins to deteriorate after about 80 years. It’s porous, so it absorbs all the elements, cemetery superintendent Ron Pearcey said.
They begin the cleaning process using plastic scrapers to remove any lichen or other organisms stuck to the headstone. They then spray a chemical called D/2 to draw out the years of dirt and grime and let it rest for a few minutes. D/2 is the same chemical used to keep skyscrapers and other buildings clean.
When green seems to sprout out of the headstone as a reaction to the D/2, it’s rinsed with water and then scrubbed with a plastic brush to get off harder spots. Smaller brushes are used to attend to a stone’s finer details, like names or other engravings. The group makes sure to use only plastic scrapers and brushes so they don’t damage the headstone during the cleaning process. Finally, they apply one more spray of D/2 for good measure.
The sun does the of the heavy lifting. Over the course of the week, the headstone goes from a black to a dusty yellow until it finally becomes a pristine white, looking good as new.
“So that’s preserving it, so that’s to get rid of all those dangerous elements that are in there, so now the stone’s almost like the day it was put out,” Pearcey said.
The cleaning will last about eight years, he said, until someone has to come and spray the headstone again.
It sounds like a simple task: Scrub down a headstone and then spray it with the magic chemical. But the roughly five-person cleaning group has to repeat this process on a at least 16,000 headstones. As a group, they had finished roughly 152 headstones as of last month.
“I’m thinking we won’t get through these [headstones] in our lifetime,” said Friends member Heather Sutton, 64, of Frederick.
But they’re dedicated to their mission. And there’s the instant gratification of seeing a dirty, sometimes illegible, stone that seems beyond repair become pristine, white marble once more.
Some Friends members, like Jennie Russell, 65, also of Frederick, have generations of family buried in the cemetery and therefore have personal ties. There’s a sense of responsibility in her work, she said.
Many in the group see it as their duty to ensure each deceased person whose stone they clean is remembered.
Friends member and Frederick resident Gary Brown, 68, used the wise words of Chris Haugh, the cemetery’s community relations & historic preservation Manager, to emphasize the importance of what they do.
“You died twice: first when you physically die and the second time is when nobody remembers you,” Brown said. “This is part of what people remember.”
For more information, visit mountolivetcemeteryinc.com and chose “Friends of Mt Olivet” under the “More” link.
