As The Beatles famously sang in their song “In My Life,” “There are places I’ll remember all my life, though some have changed. Some forever, not for better. Some have gone and some remain.” All from different places and different backgrounds, five residents of Homewood at Frederick recently shared what they remember fondly from their childhoods.
Nancy Tomaino, 85
Tomaino grew up in Binghamton, a town in New York state, where she had a wonderful—and tasty—childhood.
“My parents had an ice cream store,” she said. “They made fresh ice cream every day.”
Tomaino said her favorite childhood memory is probably working in that store with her father.
“All my friends thought I was living in heaven,” she recalled, adding that she also enjoyed bicycling.
Norman Minich, 94
Growing in Gibsonburg, Ohio, about 30 miles southeast of Toledo, Minich was raised on a farm as the youngest of five children.
“My father died when I was 9,” he said. “And then my mother had a stroke two years later, a debilitating stroke, so we were raised without the full complement of husband and wife or mother and father … but family was my greatest gift.”
Minich said his favorite memory is when his father was living.
“We always took a trip, which at that time was a large trip, of 90 miles from the farm to visit two of my mother’s sisters and families in Detroit,” he said. “My mother’s father, who was a retired Lutheran pastor, was living with the one sister and her husband and child and … [We] always joined together on his birthday, which was the 4th of February.”
When they visited Detroit, they went to celebrate Minich’s grandfather, who lived to be 94, but it was also an opportunity to spend time with male cousins.
“We so enjoyed the boys when we got together,” he said. “In the summertime we would play ball, and the fall and winter and spring we would do bowling, which was in the one house … the cousins always looked forward to these reunions and it was the greatest celebration we had all year.”
Diana Lott, 95
Born in Canada, Lott grew up in northern Minnesota on the Canadian border. She recalled having “so many good memories,” but said she particularly enjoyed the winter sports skating, skiing and sledding.
“You know, it was so cold up there, there was so much snow that if you didn’t go out for sports, you’d spend the whole winter indoors and there was so much to do,” she said. “We had an outside skating rink and we had hills to ski down. I just liked doing that kind of thing.”
Lott also said that in the summer, she could spend time on the water at a lake, and enjoyed fishing and boating.
“It was a great place to grow up,” she said.
Sarah Drenning, 92
Drenning grew up on a farm east of Frederick.
“I was an only child for six years and I lived just two fields away from my grandmother, and three of her grandchildren lived with her,” she said. “I grew up with them as my older sisters and we had so much fun together and, as matter of fact … two of them were schoolteachers, grew up to be school teachers like their two aunts. One of them introduced me to this young man at her school and I later married him.”
Drenning said she loved growing up on the farm. They had milk cows, and Drenning’s father grew grains, corn and hay.
“I used to go out in the clover field and find four-leaf clovers and five-leaf clovers and sometimes six-leaf clovers and I pressed them in a book that I still have,” she said.
They lived near the Monocacy, and Drenning also fondly recalled a group of willow trees near a pond that was near the river.
“In the springtime, my dad would take a branch from the willow and make a whistle out of it and … of course, I’d never seen that done before. Actually, I’ve never seen it since that, but he could make a whistle that you could blow.”
Marghee Beatty, 82
Beatty grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but spent her summers in Cape May, New Jersey, with her aunt and uncle who had a “beautiful Victorian home” that was a block from the beach.
“We spent many hours at the beach,” she said. “But one of my favorite memories was when I was 5 years old, and Cape May, they had an amateur show at the convention center on the boardwalk every Friday night. And we were asked to participate.”
Beatty got up and sang “The Bells of St. Mary’s.” She said she was very small, but had a booming voice. “And I won. That was one of my very favorite memories.”
