Watching John Walker interact with his 2-year-old Lab mix Gracie at their home outside Frederick, you wouldn’t know he’d only adopted her about a week ago.
Gracie hopped up on a wooden bench beside her owner and licked his face. He gently lifted her front paws onto his lap and she licked his hand, too. Walker ruffled her fluffy, black fur and called her “good girl” in a voice much different from his normal low tone.
Gracie bounded around the yard like she’d lived there forever. Sitting in the grass, soaking up the April sun, she nestled a yellow ball between her front paws.
When Walker moved out of Gracie’s sight, she followed.
“She won’t let me go nowhere,” Walker said with a chuckle.
A yellow leash trailed from her collar. Walker said he leaves it on her so she feels like he’s close by. She’ll come when he calls, but the two are rarely more than a few steps apart.
When Walker left her for a few hours on Easter, his dog sitter said she scratched at the door, seemingly looking for her best friend.
Walker adopted Gracie from Frederick County Division of Animal Control’s shelter. He’s had many dogs in his life, and knew when his dog Sammy passed he’d want another eventually. Walker retired from carpentry in August, so Gracie gets lots of attention.
Pet adoptions at the shelter were down nearly 50% in the last half of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, animal control’s website shows. Throughout the pandemic, it has offered a virtual adoption process, according to director Linda Shea.
Before deciding to adopt, Shea recommended potential pet owners consider how an animal will fit into their lifestyle. It takes time, energy and money to feed, shelter and groom a pet, and to provide veterinary care.
“Any pet owner, regardless of age, should give thought to what would happen in an emergency. If your pet gets sick at 2 a.m. on a Sunday morning, do you have the resources … to get them the veterinary care they need?” Shea wrote in an email.
Walker said it’s important to think about what type of space you’re bringing a pet into, and what size and personality type you’re looking for.
“You want to make sure you’re going to give it love and affection,” he said. “You want to be in an environment where the dog feels comfortable.”
Shea recommended people consider whether their homes are pet safe, whether they have the ability to walk their dog or get it outside quickly when it needs to relieve itself, and to think about who might care for the animal if something happens to the owner.
In Shea’s experience, personalities and temperaments tend to vary from pet to pet, though certain breeds are known for particular qualities.
“The energy level of dogs is usually based on not only their breed, but their age,” Shea said. “It can also be subjective, based on the tolerance of the dog owner.”
Generally speaking, Shea said Labrador-types, pit bull-types, herding breeds like border collie-types and German shepherds tend to be high energy. They typically need lots of exercise and mental stimulation to keep them entertained. When dogs are bored, Shea said, they can become destructive. Abyssinian-type cats are known for being dog-like and full of energy, she noted.
Toy dog breeds can be lower energy, according to Shea, and make good lapdogs. Persian- or ragdoll-type cats are usually lower energy.
Hound-types like beagles and basset hounds are what Shea would generally call medium energy.
Celeste and David Levine, of Monrovia, know firsthand how beagles get hyped if they catch a whiff of something.
“If they get a scent, you’ll know it,” David Levine said.
They installed a new fence to make sure their beagles don’t run out trying to chase down a smell. Winston, about 2 ½ years old, came to them from the Frederick County shelter, while 5-year-old Hank hailed from West Virginia.
Like Walker, the couple has had dogs most of their lives, and knew they liked beagles. Winston came to them in 2019, Celeste Levine said, and he was a bit skittish at first. They learned he’d been returned to the shelter twice before, so their guess was he didn’t have the best experiences previously.
The Levines were patient with Winston. They spoke quietly around him at first, and tried not to make sudden movements that might scare him. The couple said he’s more confident with other dogs around, like Hank. Winston was fond of their golden retriever Ivan before he died.
Nowadays, Winston is quite comfortable in his home. He likes to curl up on the couch next to his owners—which took over a year to achieve.
“It’s all about dedication, David Levine said. “We’ll never give up on a dog.”
Meeting a new person, Hank stayed in the backyard, watching through an open door. After a few minutes, Winston came inside and offered a few friendly sniffs before jumping on the couch next to Celeste. Then David went outside and Winston popped up from his seat to peer over the couch after him.
The Levines are retired, so their dogs are rarely bored. They like to play in the backyard, lie on the couch and snuggle next to their owners in bed.
“The dog has to be compatible with your lifestyle,” Celeste Levine said.
David Levine said if they won the lottery, they’d fence in a bunch of acres and fill it with dogs.
“So many animals out there need homes,” he said.
The Levines and Walker agreed the adoption process through Frederick County Animal Control was smooth and easy. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, at press time, the public couldn’t meet animals inside, but they could meet dogs outside.
For cats, potential adopters are matched with a few felines staff think would be a good fit. The adopter can receive photos and videos of the cats before making a decision.
The adoption process begins by filling out and emailing applications to the shelter, which can be reached at 301-600-1546 or animalcontrol@frederickcountymd.gov.
The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County also works with animal control and adopts out pets. It can be reached at 301-663-5855 or by emailing info@awlfc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.