Events are subject to change. Contact the sponsoring organization for any updates.
SENIOR REC COUNCIL
For more information on the Senior Rec Council and events, visit srcfrederick.org.
Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, 44 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville. Recreational bowling. Participants pay for cost of bowling. Contact Gerald at 240-651-1865 or gvblessing@comcast.net.
Thursdays Bridge — 1 to 4 p.m., Spring Ridge Senior Apartments, call Judy at 336-662-2889. Reservations required.
Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. $2 per session. Call Susan at 301-695-1785 or jsusan481@aol.com.
Talley SRC Book Group — 10:15 a.m. third Monday of the month, William R. Talley Rec Center, Classroom A (ground floor) 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Jane at 501-658-8680 or janehufstedler@gmail.com.
Taney SRC Book Group — 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Mary Ann at 301-662-6199 or mafoltz919@verizon.net.
Bicycling — Rides scheduled biweekly through November, weather permitting. Helmets required. Rides vary. Meet in Boscov's rear parking lot at 8:15 a.m. Kathy at 301-606-0064 or sailawayhr@comcast.net.
Bocce — 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, Baker Park, Frederick, May through September. Terri at 301-508-0283 or cyclechick54@outlook.com.
Easy Hikes — As scheduled during April, May, June, September and October, weather permitting. Locations vary. Hike from 3 to 6 miles on terrain with good footing and little or no elevation change. The pace is adjusted to the speed of the group. Call Kathy at 301-639-4144 or kathyginsburg1106@gmail.com.
Moderate Hikes — As scheduled April, May, June, September and October, weather permitting. Locations vary. For more advanced hikers. May be 5 to 7 miles in length or uneven ground and hills. Call Ray at 301-662-6315 or crwords@verizon.net.
Softball — Practice 6 p.m. Wednesdays, April through September. Games on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Pinecliff Park, Frederick. Open to women over 40 and men over 50. Associated activity costs. Call Adrian at 301-662-6623.
June 1
Duplicate Bridge Game
Looking for a competitive mind sport? Frederick Bridge Club duplicate games allow you to hone your skills and make new, like-minded friends. All are welcome, no membership requirements. $7.
Time: 12:15 to 4 p.m.
Location: Orioles Nest 331, 1037 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-254-4727 or bridgewebs.com/frederick
Alive @ Five: Dale and the Zdubs
Food, beverages, outdoor happy hour. 21+ only with ID, $6 admission, $6 craft beverages, food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
Thurmont Ambulance Co. Carnival
Continues through June 3. Nightly platters and music, rides.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Event Complex, 13716 Strafford Drive, Thurmont
Contact: facebook.com/thurmontevents
Boonsboro Rescue Co. Carnival
Continues through June 3. Rides, food, games, free nightly music.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Shafer Park, Boonsboro
Contact: town.boonsboro.md.us/carnival
Frederick ALPB Club vs. Staten Island Ferry Hawks
Frederick's new Atlantic League Professional Baseball Team. $9 to $15. See website for full games schedule for June.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick
Contact: frederickatlanticleague.com
"South & Saints"
A MET original premiere. Directed by Ray Hatch. In collaboration with AARCH and The Maryland Room at C. Burr Artz Library, exploring the rich and colorful history of the African American community in Frederick. 18 and older. Also June 3 at 8 p.m. and 3 p.m. June 4. $5 to $32.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-694-4744
June 2
Gamber & Community Fire Co.
Continues June 3. Rides, food, free nightly music.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Carnival grounds, 3838 Niner Road, Finksburg
Contact: gambervfd.org
June 3
Thai Water Festival
Thailand Water Festival or Songkran is an annual event that marks the beginning of the Thai New Year. This event showcases Thai culture with performances, delicious food, demonstrations, and much more. Free admission.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Linear Park, 50 Carroll Creek Way, Frederick
Contact: 443-472-2996
Frederick Keys vs. Trenton Thunder
Post-game fireworks show. $9 to $15. See website for full June schedule of games.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick
Contact: mlbdraftleague.com/frederick
June 4
Bingo
Every Sunday evening for fun and community. All members of the Frederick community are welcome.
Time: 5 to 10 p.m.
Location: Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: 205-572-2907 or bethsholomfrederick.org
Summer Concert Series: Joe Falero Band
Latin music. Free, but in lieu of admission bring a nonperishable or canned food item for the food bank.
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Baker Park Band Shell, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
June 5
Long-Distance Caregiving
Long-distance caregiving presents unique challenges and needs, whether you are caring for someone that lives an hour away or across the country! Learn tips and resources to give you some guidance and help in your role as a long-distance caregiver. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Community Center, also online Virtual 50+ Center
4 County Lions Club Carnival
Continues nightly through June 10. Food, games, rides, nightly entertainment.
Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
Location: Fireman's Carnival Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 4countylions.org
June 6
Exercise for 50+ Men and Women
Every Tuesday and Thursday, $2. Yoga 11 a.m. to noon except second Thursday, $5. All welcome.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Middletown Amvets Post #9, 409 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Burn Prevention
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving the presentation. Free, drop-in (lunch is available by reservation)
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Brunswick 50+ Center
Contact: 301-834-8115 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Pride on the Patio
Weekly LGBTQIA social mixer. Relaxed an casual. Happy hour pricing, full menu available; drink special Gender Fluid. 21 and older.
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Location: Showroom, 882 N. East St., Frederick
June 7
Gentle Yoga for All
This class is the perfect intro for a new student or an experienced yogi. There will be plenty of modifications offered to meet various levels so that ALL can enjoy the benefits of yoga. Led by Yogamour. Free.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: The Common Market Co-op, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick
Contact: 301-663-3416 or aharmon@commonmarket.coop
The Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Exhibit
From 1896 until 1954, a network of interurban trolley lines were built linking communities across Frederick and Washington counties. This exhibit presents the history of these electric railways and how they changed the landscape and communities of Frederick County. View historical photographs and artifacts from the trolleys and a map showing the various routes that comprised the overall system at its height of operation. $8 to $12. Wednesday through Saturday, through Dec. 31.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Heritage Frederick, 24 E. Church St., Frederick
Contact: 301-663-1188 or frederickhistory.org
Writing Family History I — Intro
Interested in writing your family history? Thinking about writing a memoir for your descendants? Writing prompts are provided and participants will write between sessions and are asked to read in the group setting. Led by Dara Markowitz. Free, pre-register (4-weeks).
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: 301-600-3525 or Virtual 50+ Center Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Swing Dance
Every first Wednesday through Oct. 4. Amanda Comi and friends of Revolution Modern Dance offer a beginner lesson covering swing and blues basics. Social dancing follows. Beverages and small packaged snacks will be available for purchase, proceeds support Sky Stage and the Frederick Arts Council. Beer/wine for 21+ with ID. $5-$10 donation suggested, pay what you can.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: FAC's Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or revolutionmoderndance.com
June 8
Middletown Seniors Monthly Luncheon
The speaker will be Joe Varga, communications manager, Frederick County Division of Solid Waste and Recycling. Lunch is $12, payable at the door, reservations required by calling 301-371-5170.
Time: Noon
Location: Middletown Amvets Post #9, 409 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5115
Alive @ Five: Zachary Smith & The Dixie Power Trio
Food, beverages, outdoor happy hour. 21+ only with ID, $6 admission, $6 craft beverages, food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
Wonder Book Classic Film Series: "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (1935)
Two couples and a troupe of actors have an encounter with some mischievous fairies in the forest. Category: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance. Cast: James Cagney, Dick Powell and Iam Hunter. (2 hours 13 min.) $7.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
June 9
Memory Cafe
Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Café offers a fun and relaxed way for people living with memory loss and their care partners to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Community Center
Contact: 301-600-6001 or CaregiverSupport@FrederickCountyMD.gov
45th Annual Gas Engine, Tractor and Truck Show
Antique and collectibles auction, and Clayton Lenhart Scholarship Fund Memorial Cake Auction. Show continues June 10 and 11.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Gladhill Tractor, 5509 Mount Zion Road, Frederick
Contact: Jeremiah at 443-286-7843 or email cmatc@comast.net
June 10
yART Sale
Gently used art books, miscellaneous art supplies, frames, decor, and other odds and ends! On Saturday, items will be tagged with purchase prices. On Sunday, it’s pay-what-you-want for all the leftover items! Proceeds benefit educational programs at the Delaplaine. Continues June 11 at 11 a.m.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: The Delaplaine, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Contact: 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org
45th Annual Gas Engine, Tractor and Truck Show
Admission is free. Continues June 11. Food available for breakfast lunch and dinner. Family-friendly activities include wagon rides, barrel train rides, combine slide, shingle mill, gas engine displays, tractor and truck displays, flea markets, crafts and more. Antique tractor pull with Double tree Classes (2 tractors hooked to the sled side by side and try to pull it); children's pedal tractor pull ages 5-10, free watermelon.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Gladhill Tractor, 5509 Mount Zion Road, Frederick
Contact: Jeremiah at 443-286-7843 or cmatc@comcast.net
Frederick Festival of the Arts
Continues June 11. Juried fine art and craft show; artist demonstrations and children's activities; craft beer and wine gardens; food vendors including food trucks. Free admission.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Linear Park, 50 Carroll Creek Way, Frederick
Contact: frederickartscouncil.org
Wine Camp
Join us for an all intensive workshop, led by our fifth generation winemaker, Rachel. Limited seating available. Includes wine sensory analysis/understanding your palate; a sneak peak into the 2022 vintage + Barrel tastings; vertical tasting of wines and meads from the past 30+ years; wine notebooks & glassware; wine pairings; charcuterie box lunch. 21 and older. $125.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-831-5464
Frederick County's 275th Anniversary Jubilee
Food trucks, live music, 19th century baseball game, games and activities, Light the Night. Free.
Time: 3 to 10 p.m.
Location: Utica District Park, 10200-B Old Frederick Road, Frederick
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/275
Thurmont High School Alumni Banquet
Social hour at 4 p.m., meal served at 5 p.m. Cheerleaders will be recognized. The anniversary classes ending in 3 or 8 will be honored. Basket raffles, a 50/25/25 raffle. Ten scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors related to THS alumni or the classes of 1969 to 1974 from Catoctin High. RSVP to Viola Noffsinger, 131 Cody Drive, #33, Thurmont, MD 21788, before May 28. Cost is $25 per person.
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Event Complex, 13716 Strafford Drive, Thurmont
Contact: Viola Noffsinger
Sykesville-Freedom Fire Co. Carnival
Continues through June 17. Fireworks June 16.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: behind the station, 6680 Sykesville Road, Sykesville
Contact: sykesvillefire.org
June 11
Mount Olivet Cemetery History Tours
Navigate through the labyrinth of graves, crypts and monuments of historic Mount Olivet Cemetery, one of Maryland’s largest and most beautiful cemeteries. Final resting place of Francis Scott Key, Thomas Johnson and Civil War heroine Barbara Fritchie. The tour also includes intriguing facts about the cemetery’s origin, tombstone design, grave robbing, mass graves, plus stops at other distinctive burial plots, including the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War. The tour concludes with a visit to the Key Memorial Chapel. Reservations required. $15.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Location: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick
Contact: 301-668-8922 or marylandghosttours.com
45th Annual Gas Engine, Tractor and Truck Show
Admission is free. Food available for breakfast lunch and dinner. Family-friendly activities include wagon rides, barrel train rides, combine slide, shingle mill, gas engine displays, tractor and truck displays, flea markets, crafts and more. Lawn and garden tractor pull, parade of tractors, children's pedal tractor pull (ages 5-1), slow tractor race.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Gladhill Tractor, 5509 Mount Zion Road, Frederick
Contact: Jeremiah at 443-286-7843 or cmatc@comcast.net
Second Sunday Tree Walk
Guided tour with the Frederick County Forestry Board. Learn how to identify common local trees and hear fun facts about each on a tour with the board's expert guides. Registration required. By donation.
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: City of Frederick, Rec Center or Pergola, Frederick
Contact: 301-473-8417 or frederick.forestryboard.org/tree-walk
Summer Concert Series: ZZ-KC Tribut to ZZ Top
Rock/southern rock. Free but in lieu of admission bring a nonperishable or canned food item for the food bank.
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Baker Park Band Shell, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
June 12
MAP: AERS & DSS
Learn about the Adult Evaluation Review Services (AERS) in-home evaluation process and how AERS can assist with aging in place. The Frederick County Department of Social Services (DSS) will discuss how and when to make a referral to Adult Protective Services (APS) and what is a mandated reporter. Frederick County Senior Care Program will inform participants of its services and how to qualifications for this and other programs. Free, pre-register
Time: Noon
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Senior Services Advisory Board Meeting
Each month will have special guest speakers on topics of interest to the seniors in Frederick County. Check the SSAB's Facebook page for the speakers each month.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Bourne Building, 355 Montevue Lane, Frederick
Contact: 301-639-8518 or frederickcountymd.gov
Taneytown Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival
Continues nightly through June 17.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Carnival grounds, 49 Memorial Drive, Taneytown
Contact: tvfc5.org
June 13
Author Talk: On Freedom Road
Over the course of four years, David Goodrich rode his bicycle 3,000 miles traveling the routes of the Underground Railroad. He followed conductor, Harriet Tubman, from where she was enslaved in Md., all the way to sanctuary in Canada. He followed the route from New Orleans through Mississippi and points north. Copies of his book will be available for signing. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Contact: 301-600-3525 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
June 14
Frederick County 275th: The Learning Cafe at Frederick County's First Library
Visit the Emmitsburg branch, the county's first official library. Learn the history of the library in a 100-year-old building.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg Branch Library, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: 301-600-6329 or fcpl.org
Burn Prevention
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving the presentation. Free, drop-in (lunch is available by reservation).
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center
Contact: 301-600-6350 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join us for an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Bingo Night
Bingo is sponsored by St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus Council 13290. All are welcome but must be at least 18 years of age to play. Cost is $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. Early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. and regular call starts at 7 p.m. Food and drink are available for purchase. Additional Purchases: Game Pack: $10, Early Bird Game: $1, 3 Game Sheet: $2, Jackpot Game: $2.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: St. Peter Catholic Church, Sappington Hall, 9190 Church St., Libertytown
Contact: 301-471-3533
Monocacy Archeological Society Meeting
A chapter of the Archeological Society of Maryland. Meets the second Wednesday of the month, except for July and August. Open to the public. Guy Neal, Primal Knowledge, LLC, will present a program about 23,000 years of rhyolite use in the mid-Atlantic region, which includes a study of collection methods and use of prehistoric metarhyolite tool stone in Central Maryland.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: https://masarcheology.org
June 15
Burn Prevention
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving the presentation. Free, drop-in.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Contact: 301-600-3525 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
AARP Frederick Chapter #636 Meeting
Meets third Thursday of the month. Must be a member of national AARP and a member of the local chapter ($12 for three years) to attend. For membership information, call 301-845-8057. Cost to attend meeting is $20, RSVP required.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Location: Dutch's Daughter Restaurant, 581 Himes Ave., Frederick
Contact: 240-608-0213 or the chapter's Facebook page
Everyday Foods & Herbs for Heart Health
Learn how culinary favorites like garlic, cinnamon, and chocolate can support heart and cardiovascular health. We will explore ways to safely include these popular herbs in our diets; and prepare and taste simple seasoning blends and recipes. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register.
Time: Noon
Location: Presenter in-person @ Frederick 50+ Community Center, Virtual @ Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Urbana, home
Fly the Ford
Opportunity to ride the Tin Goose, the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-E of the 1920s. Known as the first luxury airliner. Tickets available in advance, $95 adult non-member, ages 17 and under $65. Continues June 16-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations required.
Time: 2 to 5 p.m. June 15
Location: Frederick Municipal Airport, 310 Aviation Way, Frederick
Contact: 877-952-5395 or https://tinyurl.com/5y9my8rc
Women Who Paved the Way: Exploring Women Homesteaders and Suffragists
The Homestead Act of 1862 was gender-blind allowing women to claim 160 acres of land just like men could. As women homesteaders were helping to homestead the west, suffragists fought to secure the right to vote for women across the United States. The Homestead Era and Women's Suffrage movement were intertwined and left a tremendous impact on history. We will explore how women homesteaders and suffragists broke down gender barriers and paved the way for modern women. Presenter: National Park Service Staff. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Urbana & Frederick 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Alive @ Five: Kev Bev
Food, beverages, outdoor happy hour. 21+ only with ID, $6 admission, $6 craft beverages, food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
June 16
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1450 per month are eligible to participant. Please bring a photo ID to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon (and continues until all food is distributed)
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave. Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1234 or SeniorServices@FrederickCountyMD.gov
June 17
16th Annual Barnstormers Tour and Plein Air Paint Out: The Barns of Utica
Visit nine unique barns on farms around Utica and Creagerstown area. Self-guided tour. Plein air artsist on site at each barn. Art show and sale, music, food 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tickets in advance or at St. Paul's day of tour. $20, under age 12 free.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Begin at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 10625 Old Frederick Road, Thurmont
Contact: 301-663-3885 or fredericklandmarks.org
Intro to Knitting
Local artisan, Amy Porter returns with an introductory class in knitting. The basics will be taught, including casting on and simple stitches. You will go home with a completed mug coaster and the knowledge you need to tackle your next project. 18 and older. Free.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
World Heritage Festival
Cultural performance show starting at noon and shop from more than 60 vendors displaying everything from fine art to jewelry, ceramics to crafts, and every creative item in between. Other vendors include area nonprofit organizations, entrepreneurs, and local businesses. Free admission, pet friendly. Rain or shine event.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Linear Park, Frederick
Contact: facebook.com/chiceventsdc
Juneteenth: From Enslaved to Emancipated
Rangers at Monocacy National Battlefield will host a guided, 1 1/2-hour, 1-mile hike, that will follow the journey of freedom for those who were enslaved on the farms that make up Monocacy National Battlefield. Learn about those who found freedom through escape, court rulings, and the ratification of Maryland’s constitution in 1864, which abolished slavery in the state. This hike will also pass Monocacy Junction where U.S. Colored Troops were recruited where you will learn about those who gained their freedom by enlisting in the US army. Free.
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Monocacy National Battlefield Best Farm, 5106 Urbana Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-3515 or nps.gov/mono
Tom Paxton and The DonJuans
After 61 years of performing around the world and writing and recording innumerable songs and recordings, folk music legend Tom Paxton has found yet another outlet for his creativity. He has joined his friends and songwriting colleagues Jon Vezner and Don Henry, known collectively as The DonJuans. $35.
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Location: New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
June 18
Civil War-style Church Service
Nondenominational church service conducted by a preacher wearing Civil War period attire & worshipers sing hymns that were popular during the American Civil War. Most sermons preached were originally delivered between 1861-1865. A short living history program immediately follows each service. The wearing of Civil War period attire is encouraged (but not required). Sundays through Nov. 19.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Historic Rocky Springs Chapel, 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick
Contact: 321-610-7246 or historicrockyspringschapelandschoolhouse.org
June 19
St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Golf Tournament
This event will benefit restoration of the historic St. Joseph's on Carrollton Manor, a building with ties to the Declaration of Independence and Maryland history. Shot gun start at 8:30 a.m. Contests (putting, longest drive, closest to the pin) and lunch included. $95.
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Glade Valley Golf Course, 10502 Glade Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-471-5160 or stjoesbuckeystown.org/events/golf-tournament
Thurmont Firemen's Carnival by the Guardian Hose Co.
Continues nightly through June 24. Parade 6:30 p.m. June 22. Rides, food, entertainment.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Carnival grounds, 123 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: guardianhose.org
June 21
Medigap/Supplemental vs Advantage Plans
Come learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Harney Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival
Continues nightly through June 24. Dining hall opens at 5 p.m., grounds at 6 p.m. Nightly entertainment.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Harney carnival grounds, ???
Contact: harneyfire11.org
June 22
Virtual Genealogy Lecture Series: "How To Use Canva for Creating and Sharing Family History"
Presenter is Roslyn Torella. All lectures on the fourth Thursday via Zoom. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Virtual, https:tinyurl.com/msfsajvy
Contact: 240-818-1937
Frederick County 275th: "The Vast Void of a Famous Photo: Three Confederate Prisoners at Gettysburg"
An iconic and historic image of 3 Confederate prisoners, photographed on the aftermath of the Gettysburg Battle by famous photographers Mathew Brady & his Associates, has in recent decades appeared in thousands of diverse publications. In this "history mystery" presentation, investigative researcher Paul Bolcik attempts to find the answers. Bolcik explores possible medical connotations related to Brady's timely image.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Location: C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1630 or fcpl.org
Alive @ Five: Enslow
Food, beverages, outdoor happy hour. 21+ only with ID, $6 admission, $6 craft beverages, food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
June 23
Pine Grove Furnace State Park
Explore the park, hike the Appalachian Trail, or just relax at one of the beaches! Steeped in natural and historical features, the 696-acre Pine Grove Furnace State Park (Pa.) is at the northern tip of the Blue Ridge Mountains, in an area known as South Mountain. Park property includes two mountain lakes, the AT, the AT Museum (the first hiking museum in the U.S.), and a charcoal-fired iron furnace community of the 19th century. Many historic buildings dating back to the charcoal iron community still stand. Group will park at the Fuller Lake Day Use Area and you will be on your own to explore the park. www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/PineGroveFurnaceStatePark. Bring your own lunch. $25, pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.-approx. 3:30 p.m.
Location: Leave from Frederick Senior Center, offered through Frederick County Senior Services
Contact: 301-600-7020 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or register at http://frederickcountymd-gov.3dcartstores.com
June 24
Intro to Tennis Workshop
Taught by former Linganore High School varsity team captain, Danny Hester, pre-registration requested, limited to 20 per session. Intended for middle-school-aged students through adults. Also a session on July 22. Free.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Watkins Park, 615 Center St., Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-1424 or parksmanager@mountairymd.gov
Frederick Pride Festival
Celebrate Frederick Pride this June with the LGBTQ+ community of Frederick and its allies. Enjoy hundreds of local business and nonprofit vendors, food and drinks, drag entertainment, local musical guests, a youth pride area with activities, a pride shop with LGBTQ+ merchandise, and more. Free admission.
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Linear Park, Frederick
Contact: 301-383-8787 or frederickpride.org
Frederick Jazz Festival
Live jazz event. Continues June 25. $25 to $75. See website for details.
Time: 1 to 10 p.m.
Locations: New Spire Stages, Sky Stage, 10th Ward Distilling Co., Baker Park Band Shell, Frederick
Contact: frederickjazzfest.com
The Perfect Tomato
Tig Waddell, a local Master Gardener, will provide tips on how to grow the tastiest tomatoes. Free.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
June 25
GreenSpring Concert Series: Musical Masters Chuck Seipp and Randall Sheets
Trumpet and organ/piano duo. Seipp is a retired member of The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" an Sheets is a retired ceremonial organist for Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of tickets, a free-will offering will be collected to support GreenSpring's community outreach music education programs.
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Location: St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10621 Old Frederick Road, Thurmont
Contact: 804-837-9355 or greenspringmusic.org
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Commodores
The Navy's premier jazz ensemble. Free but in lieu of admission bring a nonperishable or canned food item for the food bank.
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Baker Park Band Shell, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
June 28
Frederick County 275th: Carroll Creek Art Tour
All ages. Carroll Creek Linear Park is overflowing with art representing 275 years of Frederick County history. Join us for a guided tour of this destination and learn the stories behind the art, its subject and the artists. Interactive activities are perfect for all ages to join in the fun. Meet at the service desk in the Children's area. Groups are limited to 30 participants at one time and tours will leave every 15 minutes.
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Begins at C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1630 or fcpl.org
50+ Downsizing
In this program Margie McWilliams, from Wayforth, will provide information you need to get it done. She will help you learn how to make decisions about what to keep, donate or sell, as well, as what to let go. Free.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: Middletown Public Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
June 29
Everyday Foods & Herbs to Fight Pain and Inflammation
Learn what foods and herbs to include, and what to avoid, in your diet to help fight pain and inflammation. Recipes featuring seasonal veggies, olive oil, turmeric, and ginger will be presented. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension Free, pre-register.
Time: Noon
Location: Presenter in-person @ Brunswick 50+ Community Center; Virtual @ Emmitsburg, Frederick, Urbana, home
