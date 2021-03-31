Mike Shaffer likes order, although you wouldn’t know if from his studio.
The multidisciplinary artist works out of his home in Ijamsville, where he has built a studio in and above his garage. There, he’s accumulated a mass of materials and finished pieces that the world has yet to see.
But Shaffer’s love for order is very apparent in his new show, “Intersections,” now running at the Frederick Arts Council on E. 2nd Street. Each sculpture is built out of straight pieces of wood coming together to form unique towers. The intersections for which the show is titled are evident throughout his work, in the right angles between boards and in the crisscross patterns in many of the sculptures.
“Some of them are pretty natural looking,” he said while sitting in the showroom recently. “Some of them have creative textures to them. Speckles, and some of them have sand in the paint and sparkle. As you can see, there’s variations on the theme.”
That’s something else Shaffer loves: variations. There’s an element of play to his work; he never makes two things exactly the same. Even pieces that look similar from afar, of the same size and color, might have different patterns to their crisscrosses or be tilted at different angles.
“I guess I’ve done myself a disservice by doing so many different types of things. But every time I make something, I see the difference from everything I’ve done before,” Shaffer said. “I don’t think I’ve ever made the same thing twice.”
His art career began in graduate school at Southern Illinois University where he studied biochemistry. He heard the art department was having a show and decided to make a sculpture out of things he found in the house he was renting: a concrete block, wooden boards and some black paint. As the son of a carpenter, he already knew his way around a toolbox.
He entered the show. He won second prize.
While Shaffer’s science career took him to the National Cancer Institute and the Food and Drug Administration, he always considered himself to be more of an artist than anything else. In his 30s, he made sculptures to show in Washington, D.C., and small decorative pieces to sell in retail shops. But he refrained from making art a full-time career.
“I guess I was ahead of myself in a way. I could make this stuff and it was first-class stuff, but I didn’t have any outlet for it. I didn’t have any contacts. I didn’t have any teachers,” he said. “So I couldn’t do anything with it. Nobody had ever heard of me. I was a young person just starting out.”
He went on to find a studio in Rockville and created different series of work, often coming back to the idea of crisscrossing lines. In addition to sculpture, he worked in paint, often on an unprimed canvas. One of his main inspirations was Jackson Pollock, known for his abstract, colorful works full of splattered paint. Shaffer channeled some of his style for paintings featuring curved lines, many of which he created using a curved ruler he made specially.
Agnes Martin, a Canadian-born American artist who specialized in abstract patterns, also inspired him. She often used grids and stripes in pastel colors in her work. While Shaffer said he did not want to directly emulate her, he did find making his own grid paintings to be fulfilling. He then moved on to more three-dimensional grids, including one made out of a variety of pencils. He also made a series of lattices—one of which is on display at the show—many made out of lath he found at hardware stores.
The grids evolved over time, and he eventually made a series of sculptures modeled after a log cabin structure. This led to his towers.
Shaffer’s work has been featured in more than 200 shows, and he has many permanent installations throughout Maryland, including a pink tower at the University of Maryland. A red log cabin stands at the Center for Maryland Agricultural and Farm Park in Baltimore County.
This show, however, is the first time he’s been able to exhibit so many of his towers in one place.
Shaffer said creating art is a drive that will never go away. “Some people are very casual about it, this is something to do in their spare time, but for me, it was a compulsion,” he said. “And even now it remains like that.”
“Intersections” is open to the public at the Frederick Arts Council Art
Center on 5 E. Second St. until Saturday, April 24. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The center is closed on Sunday.
