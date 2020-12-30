Organizing and downsizing definitely aren’t everybody’s favorite activities. But when it’s time to move into a smaller home, either in a retirement community, assisted living facility, condominium or accessory dwelling, preparation is a must.
Donna Eichelberger, senior living specialist at Graceful Transitions in Mt. Airy, always gives a few key pieces of advice to her clients: start early, take your time, and consider available space.
“Prior to your transitioning into a new apartment or condo, you need to have a sense of space and if everything’s going to fit,” Eichelberger said. “If you try to eye it, you could really run into trouble because you might bring too much stuff.”
Eichelberger suggests measuring the new space well before moving if possible, or at least getting the dimensions from a leasing office. Seniors can then draw out their new space on graph paper or by using software as a reference when choosing what to keep. But it’s important to do it to scale.
Ryan Burns, president and owner of Stress Free Solutions in Frederick, said it’s best to begin this process as early as possible.
“The number one thing I tell people is don’t wait for injury or illness to dictate your move. Because a lot of times it’s very emotional,” he said. “So if they keep putting it off and they don’t start early ... something will happen and then they’re kind of taken out of the conversation.”
Eichelberger agrees that starting early is best—about a year prior to the goal move date. This will allow the process to be more spread out, so a senior might only have to dedicate two hours to downsizing each week.
She noted that, throughout the process, many seniors will find old items that evoke memories, which can lead to a lot of time reminiscing.
“If you’ve started your project well in advance, you can take the time to enjoy those memories,” Eichelberger said. “That’s why it’s important to start sooner than later if you’re planning on moving.”
While many seniors have been putting off their moves because of the coronavirus pandemic, Burns said this is a perfect time to begin paring down belongings. When they are deciding what to get rid of, he tells his clients to remember the acronym OHIO: only handle it once.
“So, make the decision. Don’t make one pile into two piles, and two into three, and then three back to one,” Burns said. “Try to make the decision the first time and really pay attention to the emotional side of it.”
The main options for getting rid of items are selling, donating, giving to a family member and recycling or trashing. Both Graceful Transitions and Stress Free Solutions offer services to help make these decisions and can also help with moving things out.
Eichelberger suggested reaching out to family members to see if they might want any items, but to give them a deadline. “Give them a month, and if they ... haven’t gotten it [by]then, give it away to charity or something,” she said.
She also cautioned against trying to sell too many items. Many seniors believe they might be able to break even on their move by selling some of their belongings, but should bear in mind that not everything might sell. An auctioneer or consigner can help assess what might.
“It might offset a little bit, but the furnishings that people are interested in today our seniors may not have in their home,” Eichelberger said.
Stress Free Solutions has its own auction area on its website where it auctions off seniors’ discarded items about once every two weeks.
When it comes to the actual move itself, both companies offer full-service moving for seniors. But having everything ready ahead of time will make this second step much smoother, both Eichelberger and Burns said.
“You don’t want to injure yourself, you want to pace yourself,” Eichelberger said. “Remember, it’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon.”
(1) comment
If you do your due diligence, you will meet Steve & Laurie from www.EstateMAXops.com !
See our AAAAA Reviews and YouTube videos here.
240 457 7097
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.