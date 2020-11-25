Barbara Zimmerman says she doesn’t like to be in the center of things. But, on this occasion, she had no choice.
At a recent picnic for the New Market Volunteer Fire Company, Zimmerman, 87, was presented with a blanket to commemorate her 65 years of service in the company’s auxiliary division.
There were tears in her eyes as she embraced her longtime friend, Peggy Sue Garst, who had spent four months diligently crocheting it for her.
“I was surprised and tickled pink [by the gesture],” Zimmerman said. “I was also very proud. Sixty-five years is a long time.”
If there is a carnival, parade or dinner function that involves the New Market Volunteer Fire Company, Zimmerman is usually a part of it.
Her late husband Gene was a charter member of the fire company, and Zimmerman was one of the first on the auxiliary, in addition to serving as a secretary and historian for the unit.
Quiet nights on the family farm were broken up by the police scanner that told Gene where the fires were and what companies were responding.
“He said, ‘If it goes off when I am milking the cows, I am leaving,’” Zimmerman recalled.
Gene would ride to the scene in his beloved fire engine, 151, which was recently restored by the fire company.
And Barbara would always be there in support, watching their two children, Ed and Sherry, organizing and serving meals to the firefighters and playing a prominent role in other company events.
“I don’t ever remember a time in my life—and I was born in 1953—that the fire department wasn’t a part of our lives,” Zimmerman’s daughter Sherry said. “It was just us.”
For parades, the Zimmermans would shine up their 1935 Chevy to ride in them. Barbara, Sherry and Ed would ride along in the car, while Gene rode ahead on Engine 151.
“We were at every carnival and every parade,” Sherry said. “And there were a lot of them.”
When the New Market Volunteer Fire Company was looking for a way to honor Zimmerman for all of her years of dedicated service, it knew whom to call.
Peggy Sue Garst, 59, of Frederick, has been crocheting blankets for nearly 50 years.
“It’s what I do all day,” she said.
Six years ago, Garst’s son, Shawn, suggested that she donate some of her work to service members in the community, such as EMTs, firefighters and police officers.
So, when the New Market Volunteer Fire Company contacted her earlier this year, she did not hesitate to help.
“When they called and asked me to make a blanket for a special person, I didn’t know who it was for,” Garst said.
Garst’s son used to babysit Zimmerman’s daughter, and that dynamic created a friendship between Barbara and Peggy Sue that has spanned almost 30 years.
“When they told me I was making [the blanket] for her, I was just like, ‘[Oh, my goodness], I had no idea I was making it for her.’”
When she was a child, Garst used to roll up balls of yarn at her grandmother’s feet. It was a fun way to pass the time while her grandmother, Stella, crocheted.
On one occasion when she was 10, Garst picked up one of Stella’s crocheting hooks and bluntly asked, “What’s this for?”
This began a labor of love that has endured for nearly a half-century.
“It gives me peace of mind,” Garst said. “It’s a stress reliever.”
The white afghan with a multi-color fringe she crocheted for Zimmerman is embroidered with Engine 151, as well as Barbara’s company number (15) and years of service (65).
“I was just so happy for her,” Garst said. “She is a great lady.”
