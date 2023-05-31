Montevue Assisted Living
Buy Now

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on Wednesday announces plans for renovations to Montevue Assisted Living facility and Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick, as well as plans for an 84-unit senior apartment building to be constructed adjacent to the Montevue facility on Rosemont Avenue.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Frederick County plans to refocus its Montevue Assisted Living facility to provide more services and construct an 84-unit senior apartment building on adjacent land, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said Wednesday.

Fitzwater made the announcement on the plot of county-owned land off Rosemont Avenue where the senior units would be built.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription