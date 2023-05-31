Frederick County plans to refocus its Montevue Assisted Living facility to provide more services and construct an 84-unit senior apartment building on adjacent land, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said Wednesday.
Fitzwater made the announcement on the plot of county-owned land off Rosemont Avenue where the senior units would be built.
Officials from participating county agencies, organizations and former County Executive Jan Gardner attended.
The county will also renovate neighboring Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick to add 55 more beds for those who require skilled nursing, a form of more intensive inpatient care.
The move is part of the county's plan to develop a "service coordination model" for older residents that allows them to age in place and still receive high quality services at county-owned facilities.
At Montevue Assisted Living, the facility will transition its second story from assisted living occupancy to skilled nursing occupancy.
Doing so, Fitzwater said, will enable Montevue to provide more services than the 40-bed facility can currently provide.
Aurora Health Management, which operates both the Montevue Assisted Living facility and Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center on the county's behalf, will work with Montevue residents and their families to find new residences for them.
That could include transitioning residents to skilled nursing and alternative assisted living facilities, or living at home with their families and receiving appropriate wraparound support, Fitzwater said.
"Seniors who do not require skilled nursing should have the opportunity to continue to live in their homes and maintain a reasonable quality of life," Fitzwater said.
It was not clear how many current residents would be affected.
Robert Owens, CEO of Aurora Health Management, could not be reached Wednesday afternoon for comment.
A feasibility assessment for the 84-unit building was included in Fitzwater's capital improvement program proposal for fiscal years 2024 to 2029 and was approved by the County Council on Tuesday.
The proposal estimates that the building would cost roughly $20 million, while renovations to the two facilities would cost $5 million.
Fitzwater said the changes to Montevue and Citizens align with recommendations from aging advocacy groups and county agencies.
Melanie Cox, president of the nonprofit Advocates for the Aging of Frederick County, said the service coordination model adopted by the county is one that she and her organization have worked to implement in the city of Frederick.
By expanding to county facilities, Cox said, the model could serve more low-income seniors and meet them where they are, which is often their own homes.
"It's an innovative program that hopefully will demonstrate a model that can be replicated in other communities," Cox said.
The program's announcement coincides with a growing population of older county residents.
Fitzwater said the number of Frederick County residents ages 85 and older will quadruple over next two decades, according to data from the Maryland Department of Planning.
She cited additional data from a United Way report that shows that about 40% of county senior citizens live on fixed incomes that are lower than what is required to pay for essentials like housing, food and medications.
Census data, meanwhile, shows that the number of county residents who are ages 65 and older encompassed 11.1% of the county population in 2010, accounting for roughly 26,000 residents.
That number expanded to 14.9% in 2020 and includes over 40,000 residents.
Before announcing the expansions to county senior services, Fitzwater outlined the history of the Montevue property and Gardner's role in maintaining county possession of the two facilities in the mid-2010s.
In 2016, Gardner helped reach a settlement to return the two facilities to county control after the county's previous Board of County Commissioners approved their sale to Millersville-based Aurora Holdings VII in 2013.
The site of the facilities has long been designated as a place to care for vulnerable people, Fitzwater said, dating to the 1770s. She added that the site's new iteration and its additional 84 housing units will further that goal.
"Over the years, Montevue has evolved to meet the changing needs of our community, always with the singular mission of taking care of our seniors," Fitzwater said.
