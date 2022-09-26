Events are subject to change. Contact the sponsoring organization for any updates.
Oct. 1
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet
Includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, puddin’ and hominy, grits, baked apples, chipped beef gravy, biscuits, sausage gravy, peaches, juice and coffee. $10 adults, $5 kids.
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Location: Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick
Contact: 301-845-2332
Catoctin Gas & Steam Engine Show
Continues Oct. 2. Gas and steam engines; antique tractors and cars; sawmill demonstration; flea market, yard sales and craft vendors; kids playground; breakfast 7 to 10 a.m. featuring sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches; lunch 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring ham and chicken slippery potpie, bean soup and chicken corn soup, sandwiches and french fries; ice cream by Antietam Dairy.
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Wolfsville Ruritan Park, 12708 Brandenburg Hollow Road, Myersville
Contact: ruritanclubmd@aol.com
Brunswick Railroad Days
Continues Oct. 2. Food, drink, music, games, crafts, restaurants, businesses and vendors. Train rides depart 1 and 3 p.m. both days for Shenandoah Junction, W.Va. $10 ages 13 and older, $5 seniors, ages 3-12 is $5.
Time: All day event
Location: Downtown Brunswick
Contact: brunswickrailroaddays.org or 301-834-7500
Sierra Club Catoctin Group Meeting
Guest speaker.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: The Common Market, Community Room, College Park Shopping Center, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick
Contact: 301-318-7995
Frederick County Fire & Rescue Museum
As you “Walk Through the History of the Frederick County Fire & Rescue Service”, you will find artifacts, pictures, and apparatus that tell the story of the individual companies and the many members of the county fire and rescue service. Open weekends through Oct. 9.
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Location: Frederick County Fire & Rescue Museum, 300B S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: frederickmdfiremuseum.org
“Unshuttered: Celebrating Frederick News-Post Photojournalism”
Produced and curated by Nancy Luse, a FNP journalist from “back in the day” of black-and-white photography, 1970s to the 1990s. Continues Friday through Sunday through Oct. 30.
Time: 1 to 6 p.m.
Location: Gaslight Gallery, 118 E. Church St., Frederick
Contact: gaslightart.com
Schifferstadt Architectural Museum Tours
The oldest home in Frederick city, a National Historic Landmark, is open for tours every Saturday and Sunday. Parking in the church lot across the street. $8, free for ages under 12.
Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
Location: Schifferstadt, 1110 Rosemont Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-668-6088 or fredericklandmarks.org
“Death and Destruction in Downtown Frederick — First Saturday Walking Tour”
The program will focus on the worst aspects of the city’s experience during the course of the American Civil War. Tickets are $15 and include admission to the National Museum of Civil War Medicine in addition to the walking tour.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-695-1864 or civilwarmed.org
Bonanza Bingo
Buffet at 5:30 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m. $1,000 jackpot, $500 jackpot, 23 regular games. Extra cards, ATM available. $40.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: New Midway Fire Hall, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway
Contact: 301-639-8963
Oct. 2
Famous Lewiston Chicken BBQ
Last one of the season. Carry-outs only, cash or check only.
Time: 10 a.m. until sold out
Location: Lewistown Ruritan Pavilion, U.S. 15 North and Fish Hatchery Road, Lewistown
Environmental Stewardship Series: Composting — Why and How
David Muns, manager of the FNP Community Garden, is the speaker. Lunch and salad included, free-will offering. Pre-register.
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Kyle’s Crusaders 8th Annual Walk to Conquer Childhood Cancer
Fueled by the wish of their late 16-year-old-son for a cure and the insufficient funding for pediatric cancer research on a national level, the family of Kyle Addington is on a mission to conquer childhood cancer through Kyle’s Crusaders. To donate, register to walk, volunteer, or be a sponsor, visit www.kylescrusaders.com.
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Location: Old National Pike District Park, 12406 Old National Pike, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-471-7455 or kylescrusaders.com
Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Co. Club 24 Drawing and Picnic
Ticket includes: 20 weeks of drawings (one $48 and three $24 winners weekly); all-you-can-eat buffet with unlimited beer & wine (ticket holder +1 guest), one $1,000 grand prize will be drawn at 5 p.m., one $500 drawing (all winning tickets re-entered for each drawing), and several other cash and door prizes awarded. Tickets available from Company 24 members, at Station 24 on Friday nights, or at bingo.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Walkers Overlook, 8939 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville
Contact: 301-845-8875 or info@wvrc24.com
Oct. 3
Golden Tones
Do you like to sing? The Golden Tones repertoire includes show tunes, popular standards and familiar tunes that audiences remember from past years. Join us in the exuberance of song. Periodically, performance opportunities may be arranged. Meets weekly through December. Music Director: Gwen Grant. $50, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
New Beginnings: Declutter and Downsize
Ready for a new chapter in life? Maybe it’s time to consider downsizing? Maybe less rooms and more gardens? Or the lure of a condo is calling your name but you’re just not sure? What will you do with your stuff? Come on in and let’s talk about it! Free.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-7004 or fcpl.org
Oct. 4
Maryland Appalachian Trail Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Moderate. Pre-registration required.
Time: TBD
Location: Appalachian Trail
Contact: Ray at 301-662-6315
Improve for Wellness: For Caregivers and Their Loved Ones
Deepen connections through mirror games using movement and gesture; explore expression through games of motion and sound; and discover how playing together unleashes our own spontaneity and intuition. Most of all, we will have fun. $30 per couple, pre-register.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
National Cryptologic Museum: Solving the Enigma
Learn about the history of the German cipher machine, Enigma, and how it was solved by the Allies. This is a virtual program. Presenter: Jennifer Wilcox, Director of Education, National Cryptologic Museum. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Grief Support Group
This group is designed to provide support to individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one. Being with individuals who have had similar experiences and feelings allows sharing and healing to take place, and these groups provide a safe place where group members can share their story and express their grief. Facilitator: Allyson Gaffigan, LMSW, Bereavement Coordinator Frederick Health Hospice. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m. (meets 8 weeks)
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6350
County Council Meeting Regarding the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Plan
In-person meeting. Final plan adoption unless amended. Also can be viewed live at FCG TV (Channel 19). If needed, in-person meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 18 (final plan adoption if amended).
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Winchester Hall, East Church Street, Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1049 or frederickcountymd.gov/councilmeetings
Pride on the Patio
Weekly LGBTQIA social mixer. Happy hour pricing, fill menu available. Ages 21 and older.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Showroom, 882 N. East St., Frederick
Contact: facebook.com/prideonthepatio
Hooked on Crochet
All experience levels welcome. Learn to crochet by learning a simple project. Create hats for local folks in need this winter. Bring a size J hook and a light-colored, worsted weight yarn to the class. Meets Tuesdays through Nov. 15. Free.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Carroll County Public Library, Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown
Contact: 410-386-4510 or ccpl.librarymarket.com
Oct. 5
Aging with Pride
Join other retired friends in the community. Meets every Wednesday.
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Location: The Frederick Center, 322 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: gcassutto@thefrederickcenter.org
Grief Support Group
This group is designed to provide support to individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one. Being with individuals who have had similar experiences and feelings allows sharing and healing to take place, and these groups provide a safe place where group members can share their story and express their grief. Facilitator: Trish Bowers, LCPC, Bereavement Coordinator, Frederick Health Hospice Staff. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m. (meets 7 weeks)
Location: Urbana 50+ Center
Senior Resource & Education Seminar
SOAR and the Aging Network Alliance will be presenting the second of seven planned, Senior Resource & Education Seminars. There will be providers there to share resources and education on a variety of topics. Brain health, senior fitness at home, home safety solutions, in-home care, Frederick Community College -ILR program, elder law, assisted living, and financial resources for seniors.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Location: Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville, first floor conference room
Contact: www.soarfrederick.org/events
Medicare 101
When it comes to Medicare it can be challenging to understand all the different options available and to figure out what’s most important to you. A presenter from Humana will provide you with the information you need as you consider your choices. Free.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Middletown Public Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: 301-600-7560 or fcpl.org
Fall Crab Sale
ALL ORDERS MUST BE PLACE BY 9 P.M. OCT. 5. Pick up is noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 9. $60 dozen, $140 half bushel, $275 bushel. Crabs will be steamed on-site by Harris Seafood. Winfield’s homemade sweet and unsweet tea $3 half-gallon, $5 gallon. Benefits the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary.
Time: by 9 p.m.
Location: Winfield Carnival Grounds, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville
Contact: 410-795-1333, ext. 341, or winfieldvfd.org
Oct. 6
Bicycling
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
Contact: Kathy at 301-606-0064
Introduction to Bridge
Learn the basics of bridge in this 6-week class. If you have always wanted to learn bridge, now is your opportunity. Learn the basics including: language of the game, biding, and playing. Instructor: Fleix Killar Jr. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center
Frederick Bird Club Meeting
Dennis Coskren will speak on “Maryland’s Himalayas,” how habitats are influenced by the geology of an area.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick
Contact: mdbirds.org
Bingo
Open to the public, every Thursday night. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds at 6:45 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: American Legion Gold Star Post 191, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-9161 or post191.com
Oct. 7
”Murder on the Orient Express”
Dinner 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. Also, 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. buffet, 2:15 p.m. show first, third and fifth Sundays. $50 Fridays and Sundays; $53 Saturdays.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-6600 or wayoffbroadway.com
Goat Yoga
All ages. Bring you favorite adult beverage. $25.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Goat for the Soul, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge
Oct. 8
Catoctin Colorfest
Continues Oct. 9. Juried arts and crafts, food, vendors, demonstrations more. Admission is free.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Community Park, Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7533 or colorfest.org
Western Maryland Walk to Defeat ALS
Register for the walk. Raise funds and recruit friends and family to walk with your team, or volunteer! ALS is a devastating disease that robs an individual of their ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Contact: 270-499-6303 or web.alsa.org/westernmarylandals
Summer Cruise-In
By dining-in or carry out for breakfast and/or lunch, Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Co. Auxiliary and the Leechel L. Reynolds Memorial Fund will receive a percentage of your receipt. Mention the BVAA when you place your order. First 20 cruisers in attendance will receive a goody bag. Choice awards include BVA&R Auxilliary’s, LLRMF’s, People’s, Participant’s and Roy Rogers. 50/50, Chinese auction, door prizes. All vehicles welcome.
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Roy Rogers Restaurant, 28 Souder Road, Knoxville
Contact: Kregg at 240-305-7987, Geri at 240-397-0154 or Donna at 703-475-1406
Goat Yoga
Enjoy a tasting and goat yoga. $40.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Springfield Manor Winery Distillery Brewery, 11836 Auburn Road, Thurmont
Goat Yoga
Enjoy yoga while overlooking the Monocacy River. Bring a picnic for after yoga. Wine available for purchase. $40.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Links Bridge Vineyard, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont
41st Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend Candlelight Service
Continues Oct. 9. Programs for families and co-workers, along with public ceremonies. Honors the service and sacrifice of fallen firefighters. Free.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, 16825 Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: 301-447-1365
Md. Symphony Orchestra: “Celebration”
Gao Hong, Celebration; Florence Price, Piano Concerto in One Movement; Robert Schumann, Symphony No. 3 in E major, Op. 97, “Rhenish.” See website for ticket prices.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-2000 or marylandsymphony.org
Oct. 9
Goat Yoga
Goats, yoga and ice cream. $30.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Rocky Point Creamery, 4323A Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora
Sunday Speakers Series: Susan Higginbotham
Join the author as she delves into her latest novel “John Brown’s Women.” This library presentation coincides with the anniversary of John Brown’s October raid on Harper’s Ferry 163 years ago the same week. Free.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
Contact:301-600-7250 or fcpl.org
Classic Albums Live — The Eagles Greatest Hits
One of the best-selling, greatest hits packages in recording history! Relive the sound of California Roots Rock note for note, cut for cut performed by Classic Albums Live. The Eagles Greatest Hits contains a selection of songs from their first four albums from 1971 to 1975. From “Take it Easy” to “Desperado” to “One of These Nights” to “Best of My Love,” hear the beautiful harmonies and iconic songs that dominate the airways to this very day, live on stage. $28.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
Oct. 10
Fall Watercolor Class
Just starting out? Need a refresher on the basics? Explore watercolor using the beautiful color palette of autumn. Enjoy a relaxing creative experience. Previous students welcome. Instructor: Jeanne McDermott. Meets for 4-weeks. $40, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
“Frankenstein”
Over 200 years ago, a 20-year-old Mary Shelley anonymously published a story that introduced one of the western world’s most iconic monsters: Frankenstein. This class will explore themes of ambition, pride and more to reveal how this legendary tale and creature have withstood the test of time. This is a virtual program. Instructor: Kierstin Klimas. (In partnership with the Institute for Learning in Retirement at Frederick Community College; underwritten by Shirley Cruickshank Wolfe bequest). Free, pre-register.
Time: 6:15 p.m. (meets 3 weeks)
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Oct. 11
Easy Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Time: TBD
Location: Catoctin Creek Park, Middletown
Contact: Kathy at 301-639-4144
Fresh Conversations
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, Pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center
Maryland Brain Injury Institute
Because every brain is different, every brain injury is different, and every brain injury recovery is different. Most individuals and families dealing with brain injuries have many more questions than answers. Learn more about brain injury, and discover new treatments and solutions. Free, Pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Open Memory Lab
Convert your photos and analog home videos to digital formats you can share and enjoy today! Formats accepted: mini DV tapes, VHS tapes, VHS-C tapes, photos, slides, and negatives. Bring a flash drive or other device to save your files. This program is being hosted in conjunction with the Urbana Regional Library. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Department of Education. Lab volunteers will be available to help. Free, drop-in.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center
Dementia Live Training
Dementia Live® is a high impact, dementia simulation experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, resulting in a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory change. Caregivers, professionals, and individuals will better understand the hardships and confusion that occurs for a person with dementia. These trainings are open to the public. Free, pre-register.
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Contact: DementiaFriendlyFrederick@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1234
Oct. 12
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join us for an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. This is a virtual presentation. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Hormones and Brain Health 50+
Lindsey from the Maryland Center for Brain Health takes you on a deep dive into the relationship between hormones and our brains. Topics discussed will include why hormones are the key to an aging brain, common myths and misconceptions about hormone supplementation, the neuroprotective aspect of hormones, inflammation and what it means for your brain and how to reverse it, why Alzheimer’s disproportionately targets women vs. men, and living well, not just living long. Free.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact:301-600-7560 or fcpl.org
A Wonderland of Rocks: Southeast Arizona National Parks
Come explore the unique rock formations of Chiricahua National Monument! Learn about Chiricahua’s natural and cultural history. This is a virtual program. Presenter: National Park Service. Free, pre-register
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick, Emmitsburg & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Hunter Education Classroom Course
The course covers: hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, bow hunting, muzzleloader hunting, tree stand safety, safety and first aid, water safety, and Maryland legal requirements. Free, registration required. Must attend all sessions.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12, 13 and 14, and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15
Location: Thurmont Sportsman Conservation Club, Hunt Club Road, Thurmont
Contact: dnr.maryland.gov
Hunter Education Classroom Course
The course covers: hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, bow hunting, muzzleloader hunting, tree stand safety, safety and first aid, water safety, and Maryland legal requirements. Free, registration required. Must attend all sessions.
Time: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 14 and 17, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15
Location: Mount Airy Izaak Walton League, Woodville Road, Mount Airy
Contact: drn.maryland.gov
Oct. 13
Fresh Conversations
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, Pre-register
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Medigap/Supplemental vs Advantage Plans
Come learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you. Free, Pre-register
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Oct. 15
Birding at Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve
With the Frederick Bird Club.
Time: TBA
Location: Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve, 1537 Mount Hope Road, Fairfield, Pa.
Contact: Mike Spurrier at 240-446-0305 or mspurrier819@gmail.com
Homegrown Hay Days
Visit some working farms in Frederick County. Continues Oct. 16, noon to 4 p.m. No registration or ticket required. Each farm plans to host a variety of special activities and events.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: 19 participating farms, see website for list
Oktoberfest at Schifferstadt
Continues noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16. Fundraiser benefits the upkeep of Schifferstadt. German food, drink and music, historic demonstrators, hand-made products from many arts and crafts vendors. Tours of the museum available, by reservation.
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Schifferstadt Architectural Museum, 1110 Rosemont Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-668-6088 or fredericklandmarks.org
Bonanza Bingo
Doors open 2 p.m., bingo starts at 4 p.m., 20 games. Payouts $300 per game, last game $1,000 (BVFC reserves the right to reduce payouts). Kitchen and bar will be open. $30.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co., 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick
Contact: Call or text Jessie at 301-305-0777
Oct. 16
Fall Festival
Full day of family activities. Free admission. Food available for purchase.
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Location: Mount Airy Carnival Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Calvary UMC Community Concert Series: Naho Bessho, Pianist
An accomplished pianist known for her lyrical and delicate tonality. Her awards include the Japan Classical Music Competition at age 19, and second prize at Yangtze-River Cup International Competition in 2001. Free.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Calvary UMC, 131 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-1464 or calvaryumc.org/concerts
Oct. 17
SRC Talley Book Group
Classroom A.
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Location: Talley Rec Center, Frederick
Contact: Jane at 301-658-8680
Oct. 18
Moderate Hike
Pre-registration required. With the Senior Rec Council.
Time: TBD
Location: On the Maryland AT
Contact: Ray at 301-662-6315
Caregiving 101
Come learn about all the programs, services, and supports available to you as a caregiver. The National Family Caregiver Support Program provides support programs to meet the needs of caregivers. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Oct. 19
DIY Open Enrollment: Medicare Part D
Open Enrollment is a time to review your Medicare Part D plan to ensure it is right for you. Attend this virtual workshop to learn how to complete this review on your own. Free, Pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Thursday, Oct. 27, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Psychology: Why Do We Do the Things We Do?
Ever wonder why we do the things we do? Explore the fascinating psychology of our own and others’ actions and reactions. We’ll discuss conformity and compliance. Why do people go along with the crowd? What happens when attitudes and behaviors are at odds? How does aggression or prejudice factor in? What leads to altruism? Explore the complex world of human behavior. Instructor: Barbara Angleberger, MA in Counseling Psychology. $20, pre-register.
Time: 1:30 p.m. (meets 4 weeks)
Location: Frederick 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Spaghetti Dinner
Hosted by the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary. AYCE spaghetti dinner includes marinara and meat sauce, bread sticks, salad bar, iced tea. Baked goods available for purchase. $10 adults, $5 ages 6 to 11, ages 5 and under free, carry-out $11.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Location: Winfield & Community Volunteer Fire Co., 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville
Contact: 410-795-1333
Salsa Under the Stars
Final of the season. Dance to Latin beats, begins with a 30-minute salsa lesson at 7 p.m. Beer/wine available for purchase. $5 suggested donation.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: FAC’s Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or frederickartscouncil.org
Oct. 20
Bicycling
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
Contact: Kathy at 301-606-0064
The War That Changed Your World: Science & Technology in WWII
Today’s televisions, computers and cell phones can all trace their origins to technological advancements realized during WWII. Learn about radar, rockets, jets, penicillin, blood plasma, computers and the atomic bomb; and how these inventions continue to affect our lives. This is a virtual program. Presenter: National WWII Museum Staff. $5, pre-register
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Frederick County Civil War Roundtable Meeting
Roger G. Swartz presents “The Lincoln-Douglas Debates of 1858.” Though Lincoln lost, these debates catapulted Lincoln to the presidency in 1860. $5.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-695-1864 or civilwarmed.org
Oct. 21
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participant. Please bring a photo id to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon and continues until all food is distributed
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-3525
Haunted Illusions Starring David Caserta
As seen on “America’s Got Talent” and “Penn and Teller Fool Us.” Celebrate Halloween with an incredible night of illusions at the hands of master illusionist David Caserta. Suitable for ages 5 and older. $34, $39 and $44.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Contact: 717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.org
Oct. 22
Frederick FiberFest
Fibery goodness for those who love to knit or are just learning. 60+ vendors, local food trucks; wine, beer and spirits tasting, more. Free admission.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 240-215-8673 or fredericknewspost.com/goto/fiberfest
3rd Annual Canines on the Creek
A celebration of dogs! Event features a doggy and owner Halloween costume contest and parade, prizes, dog training demo and exhibitors such as trainers, groomers, photographers and doggy day cares. All proceeds go to Leader Dogs for the Blind. Free to watch, $25 per dog to participate in costume parade.
Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Linear Park, Market Street and Carroll Creek, Frederick
Contact: 301-606-3012 or fsklions.org/canines
Oct. 23
Martin Brothers
Bluegrass music.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Cactus Flats, 10026 Hansonville Road, Frederick
Contact: 301-898-3085
Oct. 25
Easy Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Time: TBD
Location: Cunningham Falls Nature Trail, Thurmont
Contact: Kathy at 301-639-4144
Zumba Time!
Bring a water bottle, and Lauren Medevoy with Game of Life Fitness and Nutrition, will bring the party! Free.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Location: Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-7004
Omaha’s World’s Fair
What do Paris, Chicago, and London have in common with Omaha, Nebraska? They all hosted huge expositions many years ago that brought millions of visitors and put their cities “on the map”. Join us for a tour of a model, photographs, and artifacts from the Trans-Mississippi & International Exposition (a.k.a. Omaha’s “World’s Fair”). The Durham Museum, Omaha, NE, is affiliation with the Smithsonian Institution and has strong ties with the Library of Congress, National Archives and the Field Museum. This is a virtual program. Presenter: Staff, The Durham Museum. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020
Oct. 27
DIY Open Enrollment: Medicare Part D
Open Enrollment is a time to review your Medicare Part D plan to ensure it is right for you. Attend this virtual workshop to learn how to complete this review on your own. Free, Pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Family History Center Virtual Lecture: Research Logs — Write or Regret It!
Presented by Rebecca Koford, CG, CGL. Whether starting or re-starting a project, some tools and habits are necessary to effective research. Discuss research logs, plans, analysis, sources and more. To get Zoom link and to register, call 240-818-1938.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Via Zoom
Contact: 240-818-1938
SRC Taney Book Group
Pre-registration required.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: Mary Ann at 301-508-0283
Civil War Meeting and Talk: Benjamin Grierson’s Raid Through Mississippi During the Vicksburg Campaign
The Hagerstown Civil War Round Table will feature a talk by Timothy B. Smith on Benjamin Grierson’s Raid during the Vicksburg Campaign. $5 for talk for non-members; optional 6:30 p.m. dinner is $30 with reservations required by Oct. 20. Talk is at 7:30 p.m.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Homewood Suites, 1650 Pullman Lane, Hagerstown
Contact: 240-625-4216 or https://sites.google.com/view/hagerstowncwrt/home
Oct. 30
Brunswick Ghosts
Join James R. Castle, author of “Brunswick, Maryland: Ghosts, Myths, and Legends of a Historic Railroad Town,” for a spooky season special for teens and adults. Free.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
Contact: 301-600-7250
