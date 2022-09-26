Events are subject to change. Contact the sponsoring organization for any updates.
Oct. 1
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet
Includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, puddin’ and hominy, grits, baked apples, chipped beef gravy, biscuits, sausage gravy, peaches, juice and coffee. $10 adults, $5 kids.
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Location: Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick
Contact: 301-845-2332
“Unshuttered: Celebrating Frederick News-Post Photojournalism”
Produced and curated by Nancy Luse, a FNP journalist from “back in the day” of black-and-white photography, 1970s to the 1990s. Continues Friday through Sunday through Oct. 30.
Time: 1 to 6 p.m.
Location: Gaslight Gallery, 118 E. Church St., Frederick
Contact: gaslightart.com
Bonanza Bingo
Buffet at 5:30 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m. $1,000 jackpot, $500 jackpot, 23 regular games. Extra cards, ATM available. $40.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: New Midway Fire Hall, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway
Contact: 301-639-8963
Oct. 2
Famous Lewiston Chicken BBQ
Last one of the season. Carry-outs only, cash or check only.
Time: 10 a.m. until sold out
Location: Lewistown Ruritan Pavilion, U.S. 15 North and Fish Hatchery Road, Lewistown
Environmental Stewardship Series: Composting — Why and How
David Muns, manager of the FNP Community Garden, is the speaker. Lunch and salad included, free-will offering. Pre-register.
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Oct. 3
Golden Tones
Do you like to sing? The Golden Tones repertoire includes show tunes, popular standards and familiar tunes that audiences remember from past years. Join us in the exuberance of song. Periodically, performance opportunities may be arranged. Meets weekly through December. Music Director: Gwen Grant. $50, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-3525
New Beginnings: Declutter and Downsize
Ready for a new chapter in life? Maybe it’s time to consider downsizing? Maybe less rooms and more gardens? Or the lure of a condo is calling your name but you’re just not sure? What will you do with your stuff? Come on in and let’s talk about it! Free.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-7004 or fcpl.org
Oct. 4
Improve for Wellness: For Caregivers and Their Loved Ones
Deepen connections through mirror games using movement and gesture; explore expression through games of motion and sound; and discover how playing together unleashes our own spontaneity and intuition. Most of all, we will have fun. $30 per couple, pre-register.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Grief Support Group
This group is designed to provide support to individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one. Being with individuals who have had similar experiences and feelings allows sharing and healing to take place, and these groups provide a safe place where group members can share their story and express their grief. Facilitator: Allyson Gaffigan, LMSW, Bereavement Coordinator Frederick Health Hospice. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m. (meets 8 weeks)
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6350
Hooked on Crochet
All experience levels welcome. Learn to crochet by learning a simple project. Create hats for local folks in need this winter. Bring a size J hook and a light-colored, worsted weight yarn to the class. Meets Tuesdays through Nov. 15. Free.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Carroll County Public Library, Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown
Contact: 410-386-4510 or ccpl.librarymarket.com
Oct. 5
Aging with Pride
Join other retired friends in the community. Meets every Wednesday.
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Location: The Frederick Center, 322 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: gcassutto@thefrederickcenter.org
Grief Support Group
This group is designed to provide support to individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one. Being with individuals who have had similar experiences and feelings allows sharing and healing to take place, and these groups provide a safe place where group members can share their story and express their grief. Facilitator: Trish Bowers, LCPC, Bereavement Coordinator, Frederick Health Hospice Staff. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m. (meets 7 weeks)
Location: Urbana 50+ Center
Senior Resource & Education Seminar
SOAR and the Aging Network Alliance will be presenting the second of seven planned, Senior Resource & Education Seminars. There will be providers there to share resources and education on a variety of topics. Brain health, senior fitness at home, home safety solutions, in-home care, Frederick Community College -ILR program, elder law, assisted living, and financial resources for seniors.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Location: Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville, first floor conference room
Contact: www.soarfrederick.org/events
Medicare 101
When it comes to Medicare it can be challenging to understand all the different options available and to figure out what’s most important to you. A presenter from Humana will provide you with the information you need as you consider your choices. Free.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Middletown Public Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: 301-600-7560 or fcpl.org
Oct. 6
Introduction to Bridge
Learn the basics of bridge in this 6-week class. If you have always wanted to learn bridge, now is your opportunity. Learn the basics including: language of the game, biding, and playing. Instructor: Fleix Killar Jr. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center
Frederick Bird Club Meeting
Dennis Coskren will speak on “Maryland’s Himalayas,” how habitats are influenced by the geology of an area.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick
Contact: mdbirds.org
Bingo
Open to the public, every Thursday night. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds at 6:45 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: American Legion Gold Star Post 191, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-9161 or post191.com
Oct. 11
Easy Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Time: TBD
Location: Catoctin Creek Park, Middletown
Contact: Kathy at 301-639-4144
Fresh Conversations
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, Pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center
Open Memory Lab
Convert your photos and analog home videos to digital formats you can share and enjoy today. Free, drop-in.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center
Dementia Live Training
Dementia Live is a high impact, dementia simulation experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, resulting in a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory change. Free, pre-register.
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Contact: DementiaFriendlyFrederick@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1234
Oct. 12
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join us for an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. This is a virtual presentation. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Hormones and Brain Health 50+
Lindsey from the Maryland Center for Brain Health takes you on a deep dive into the relationship between hormones and our brains. Free.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact:301-600-7560 or fcpl.org
Oct. 13
Fresh Conversations
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, Pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-3525
Medigap/Supplemental vs Advantage Plans
Come learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you. Free, Pre-register
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Oct. 18
Caregiving 101
Come learn about all the programs, services, and supports available to you as a caregiver. The National Family Caregiver Support Program provides support programs to meet the needs of caregivers. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Oct. 19
DIY Open Enrollment: Medicare
Open Enrollment is a time to review your Medicare Part D plan to ensure it is right for you. Attend this virtual workshop to learn how to complete this review on your own. Free, Pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Thursday, Oct. 27, 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Oct. 21
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods and shelf stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participant. Bring a photo ID to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon, continues until all food is distributed
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-3525
Oct. 25
Easy Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Location: Cunningham Falls Nature Trail, Thurmont
Contact: Kathy at 301-639-4144
Oct. 27
Family History Center Virtual Lecture: Research Logs
Presented by Rebecca Koford, CG, CGL. Whether starting or re-starting a project, some tools and habits are necessary to effective research. Discuss research logs, plans, analysis, sources and more. Register: 240-818-1938.
Time: 7 p.m. on Zoom
Contact: 240-818-1938.
