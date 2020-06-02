Frederick resident Mary Morley said she would not be able to get to her doctors’ appointments if she didn’t have help—a common problem for many older adults in the county.
“There are limited services in Frederick County and many seniors that need assistance,” she said.
Partners In Care’s mission is to change that. The volunteer-driven, nonprofit service-exchange program aims to empower local seniors to remain independent in their homes. To do this, its volunteers offer transportation for medical appointments and errands, as well as neighborly services like friendly visits, phone calls, light housekeeping and minor handyman tasks. Any Frederick County resident 50 or older who lives independently can use the PIC Frederick’s services.
While these services have been on hiatus—except for emergencies—since Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, they will resume when Hogan implements phased reopening plans.
Before the state shut down, since becoming ill last summer, Morley used PIC to receive weekly rides to her medical appointments. She occasionally got light yardwork done as well. In addition to thanking the volunteers for their services every time she receives a ride, Morley said she gave back to PIC by volunteering at its office once a week when it was open.
How Does PIC Work?
Partners In Care Maryland, Inc. was founded in Anne Arundel County in 1993. The Frederick office opened in 2007 and has about 300 members.
Through a network of volunteers who use their own vehicles, PIC provides “door-to-door, arm-in-arm transportation to members, driving them wherever they would like to go within the tristate area,” said Frederick PIC Site Director Bud Otis.
Since PIC is a time-exchange community, there are no fees for services provided. Members “give back” by utilizing their own gifts, talents, or time to help others.
“PIC operates using an innovative time-service exchange model with values of reciprocity, social capital and equality infused into the culture of the program,” said Otis. “We engage people to use their time and talents to help themselves and each other with the tasks of everyday living.”
PIC recognizes that most people want to stay in the homes and the communities they know and love, and to make this possible, it provides not only transportation and handyman services, but also member care, advocacy, and social programs to support healthy, independent, active living. Since moving to 5 Willowdale Drive in Willowtree Plaza recently, PIC Frederick had been able to expand its services and even acquire a mobility van capable of accommodating nine passengers and two wheelchairs, and again, plans to resume these services as the reopening of the state is phased in.
Additionally, PIC will open its very own upscale resale boutique in Frederick two weeks after the governor permits nonessential businesses to reopen. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this boutique—the second of its kind in the state—will directly fund PIC’s programs and services.
Already well stocked and ready to open when the time comes, this boutique features upscale women’s and men’s clothing, “tons of jewelry,” Otis said, and a sampling of furniture.
The boutique will be open to anyone and everyone for shopping, and curbside donations have been ongoing.
Doing some spring cleanly? Bag up items in good condition you’d like to donate and drop then at the store at 5 Willowdale Drive. (You might want to call ahead.) Donations are tax deductible.
Volunteers and Recipients
Five years ago, a Frederick News-Post ad for PIC caught Mary Duvall’s eye. She’s been a volunteer ever since, and participated weekly as a driver.
“I love the friendships I have made as a volunteer driver,” she said. “I drive a Mini with a sunroof and some just love to ride in it. Now, how great is that to make someone smile when I drive up?”
Care recipient Doris Wright said that ever since she stopped driving several years ago, PIC has “been a godsend” for her. Once a week, a volunteer drove her to doctor’s appointments and took her to visit friends.
“It’s very expensive to get a taxi and I really can’t afford that, so it’s wonderful to be able to have this service,” Wright said. “It gives me so much freedom.”
For many PIC volunteers and recipients like Beverly Shaw, one of the best parts of being involved with the organization are the friendships and positive interactions that come with it.
Shaw has volunteered weekly for the past eight months, pausing during the governor’s stay-at-home orders.
“I enjoy my time meeting the clients; it offers me social engagement,” she said. “It’s a win-win.”
Partners In Care, 5 Willowdale Drive,
Willowtree Plaza, Frederick
To become a volunteer,
call 301-682-7433.
