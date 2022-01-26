Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.
FREDERICK COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES DIVISION CLASSES
Virtual 50+ Center live virtual fitness classes. Preregister. $60 fitness pass for classes.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Mondays, 1:30 p.m. Line Dance — Improve your balance and have fun! Includes a review of basic steps.
Mondays, 2:45 p.m. Floor Yoga — Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, along with breathing techniques using both held and moving postures.
Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights (or soup cans or water bottles).
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional & non-traditional yoga moves to energize & waken the body. These will include standing & sitting asanas (postures).
Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. Joy of Movement — "Aging Backwards: Eccentrics for Seniors" is a dynamic, gentle full body movement that increases cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and joint mobility. Done seated and standing, with modifications.
Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.
Wednesdays, 3 p.m. Meditation and Movement (M&M) — Tai-Chi inspired seated exercise class. The focus is on releasing tension in the body through slow movement and deep breathing.
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., second Wednesday of the month — Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep), helps induce a conscious meditative state between waking and sleeping. The practice reduces stress and improves sleep. You may lay on the floor, bed or recliner. Comfort is key.
Thursdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights or soup cans or water, bottles join this strength training and gentle stretching.
Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional and nontraditional yoga moves to energize and waken the body. These will include standing and sitting asanas (postures).
Thursdays, 1 p.m. Line Dancing — Improve your balance, get moving and have fun. In-depth step instruction building on the previous weeks.
Fridays, 9:15 a.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and fun music.
Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Yin Yang Yoga — This class brings together the benefits of passively holding yoga poses with more active dynamic sequences and standing postures; working on the muscles and blood flow, building strength, stamina and flexibility.
SENIOR RECREATION COUNCIL
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865
Tuesdays Bridge — 8:45 a.m. to noon, Creekside at Taskers Chance Senior Apartments, call Pat at 240-651-5651.
Adult Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, Frederick, contact Sally at 301-906-1296
Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center, contact Adrian at 301-662-6623
SRC Talley Book Group — 10:15 a.m. Feb. 21, via Zoom, contact Jane at 301-658-8680
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and at Stone Pillar Farm, 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Feb. 5 and 19, March 12 and April 20. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 3
Senior Exercise Classes
Every Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m. to noon yoga same days except for second Tuesday of the month, $5 per class. Other classes $2 per class. COVID vaccines required to participate.
Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: AMVETS, 408 Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
The Warrior Tradition: American Indians in WWII Presented by National WWII Museum Staff
In addition to the most famous group of American Indians, the Navajo Code Talkers, uncover surprising and lesser-known stories of these warriors in uniform. Hear segments from the Museum’s oral history collection, including Medal of Honor recipient Van Barfoot, and the last surviving Crow war chief Joe Medicine Crow. With a focus on language and symbols, explore how the Code Talkers used their once-suppressed languages to successfully transmit code on the battlefront, attempt to crack the "unbreakable" Navajo code, and discuss why native language and terminology are still relevant to day. $5 person.
Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
The McCartney Years
Note-for-note, harmonies and riff, every song is played live with nothing pre-recorded and to the standard set by Paul McCartney in the early 1970s. $34.50 and up.
Time: 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org/mccartney
Feb. 4
The Harlem Renaissance
A cultural and social movement in the 1920s and '30s defined by an outpouring of African American literature, theater, music and art. Discuss the origins of this period and explore some of the many influential writers, poets, visual artists and musicians. Speaker is Vivian Fisher, African American Department, Enoch Pratt Free Library. Free, pre-registration required.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Songs in the Attic: The Music of Billy Joel
David Clark entertains with spot on accuracy with dynamic and high energy. If you love the music of Billy Joel, this show is a can’t miss.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org
Feb. 6
Frederick Speaker Series: Fran Lebowitz
Ironic, facetious, deadpan, sarcastic, wry, wisecracking, and waggish, Lebowitz’s prose is wickedly entertaining. $35, $40 and $45.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 28 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 7
Great Decisions Discussion Group
Discussion on world affairs. Topics are drawn from the 2022 Foreign Policy Association Briefing book and include topics such as climate change, industrial policy and Biden's agenda. Each class begins with a short video. Presented via Zoom. Eight-week program. $5 plus the cost of the 2022 Briefing Book.
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Lawyer in the Library with Md. Legal Aid
Also Feb. 25. Maryland Legal Aid's Midwestern Office and the C. Burr Artz Public Library host their bi-weekly Lawyer in the Library event. Maryland Legal Aid attorneys will provide brief, one-on-one advice focusing specifically on criminal record expungement and COVID-related housing issues. No appointments needed, first come first served.
Time: Noon
Location: C. Burr Artz Public Library, second floor, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 240-215-3741
Feb. 8
Monthly Senior Luncheon
Held the second Tuesday of each month. Dr. Mary Beth Aronow, retina specialist, will speak on eye care. $10 per person, reservations and COVID-19 vaccinations required to attend.
Time: Noon
Location: AMVETS, 408 Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Feb. 9
Love Your Heart
Ever wonder how food affects your heart? The program will provide answers on salt and fat, and ways to improve your health. Speaker is Thu Huynh, RD, LDN, in-store nutritionist, Giant Food. Free, pre-register.
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Sleep Your Way to Better Brain Health
Based on the NY Times bestseller "Why We Sleep," by Matthew Walker, Ph.D. Explore the critical need for sleep and the essential role it plays in brain health and functioning. Five-week program, free but pre-registration required.
Time: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. for five weeks
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Feb. 10
Fundraiser Night at Roy Rogers
Benefits the Thurmont Senior Center. When ordering, mention the fundraiser and the center will receive 25 percent of the total sales. Every second Thursday.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Roy Rogers, 203 Frederick Road, Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7911 or thurmontseniorcenter.org
Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend in Concert
Celebrating two huge releases: his first full-length album in 14 years, and the nationwide release of the documentary film "Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind." $49 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 11
Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve: Ask a Park Ranger — Living and Working in Glacier Bay, Alaska
Topics can cover the flora, fauna, glaciers, geology and cultural history of the bay, as well as life in rural Alaska, careers with NPS and more. Email the virtual center with questions before the program. Free, pre-registration required.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Classic Albums Live: The Eagles Greatest Hits
A note for note, cut for cut re-creation of one of the best-selling greatest hits packages in recording history. $28 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 12
New to Medicare Workshop
Trained State Health Insurances Program staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and rights. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Feb. 14
Supportive Services: Do You Qualify?
Through the completion of a Level One screening conducted by Maryland Access Point (MAP) staff, individuals may be able to access a variety of supportive services. Learn more about the Level One screening process and the MAP program in general! Maryland Access Point of Frederick County (MAP) is a trusted source of information and assistance for Frederick County residents who need or want to plan for their immediate and future needs. MAP serves adults 50 years and older, adults 18 years and older with a disability, family members and other caregivers, and health or business professionals. Preregister. Free.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Feb. 16
Third Wednesday Jazz Series: The Leister Quartet
With special guest Nick Reider. Benefits Find Your Purpose. $10.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster
Contact: 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org
Feb. 17
Double Victory: African Americans in WWII, Presented by the National WWII Museum
Learn about the triumphs and challenges experienced by African Americans on the battle fronts and on the home front. Meet Pearl Harbor hero Dorie Miller, the Montford Point Marines, the Tuskegee Airmen, and the seven African American Medal of Honor recipients. $5, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Feb. 18
Groceries for Seniors
Free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible. Bring a photo ID to register the first time. Third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents "Swan Lake"
Experience the grandeur of the Russian ballet. $56.75 to $86.75.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 19
Eric Byrd Trio: Brother Ray Band
The Trio joins forces with some of the best musicians in the Mid-Atlantic region to pay tribute to the Ray Charles songbook. $20 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 20
Community Concert Series: Women's Guitar Gala
Classical guitarists Danielle Cumming, Magdalena Duhagon, and Candice Mowbray. Free.
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-1464 or calvaryumc.org
"The Color Purple" (1985)
A classic film moment on the big screen. $7.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 23
Flying Dog Film Series: "Shaft" (1971)
Cult classic and craft beer. Happy hour begins at 6:30 p.m., film at 7:30 p.m. $7, plus beer.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 24
New to Medicare Workshop
Trained State Health Insurances Program staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and rights. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Feb. 25
Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss: Together at Last!
Armed with 2 careers worth of stories and more hits than they can fit. $28 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Feb. 26
Baltimore Mandolin Orchestra in Concert
Featuring 30 musicians, this orchestra plays an eclectic mix of mandolin arrangements, from rags, marches, and dance and pop tunes to short classical gems, grand Italian romantic pieces, and contemporary compositions. In addition to mandolins, this ensemble features some of the more exotic lower-range members of the mandolin family, including mandolas, mandocellos and mandobasses. The orchestra also often uses woodwinds, brass instruments, and vocal numbers to add color and variety to their concerts. $14 adults, $10 ages 25 and under or 60 and over.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster
Contact: 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org
