Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.
Sept. 1
Long Distance Caregiving
Providing care to a loved one from a distance can present unique challenges and issues. Learn strategies that can help support you. Frederick County Senior Services. Free, pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Online Virtual 50+ Center
Bingo
Also on Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Open to the public, every Thursday night. Cash only and players must be 21 or older. Doors open at 5 p.m.; early birds begin at 6:45 p.m.; and regular games start at 7 p.m.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Location: American Legion Gold Star Post 191, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-9161 or post191.com
Sept. 4
BBQ Chicken Dinner
Drive through the Fire Station parking lot and purchase a dinner that includes 1/2 BBQ chicken, roll and choice of two sides. Sides available are macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw or applesauce. Just drive through the parking lot and place your order. You won’t even need to get out of your car. Dinners will be available beginning at noon until sold out. $15.
Time: Begins at noon
Location: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co., 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-0100 or mavfc.org
Sept. 6
Moderate Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
Contact: Ray, 301-662-6315
Middletown Seniors Exercise
Tuesdays, $2 person. Followed by yoga from 11 a.m. to noon, $5 person. Meets every Tuesday and Thursday.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Middletown AMVETS, 408 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Sept. 7
Aging with Pride
Join other retired friends in the community every Wednesday.
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Location: The Frederick Center, 322 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: gcassutto@thefrederickcenter.org
Writing Family History: Intro
Explore prompts and writing strategies to tell our stories to future generations. Meets for 4 weeks. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-3525
Square Dance Lesson Open House
Love to dance? Try square dancing, it’s also a low-impact exercise. Open house is free.
Time: 7:15 to 9 p.m.
Location: Ballenger Community Hall, 7:15 to 9 p.m., 5463 Jefferson Pike, Frederick
Contact: frederickcountypromenaders.com
Sept. 8
Bicycling
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
Contact: Kathy at 301-606-0064
Sept. 9
BBQ Chicken and Pulled Pork Dinner
BBQ prepared by the Laytonsville VFD, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, applesauce, roll, beverages. $17 adults, $8.50 ages 8-12, ages 7 and under free. Carryout available.
Time: 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Laytonsville United Methodist Church, 21720 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville
Contact: 301-318-9967
Sept. 11
Famous Lewistown Chicken BBQ
Also Oct. 2. Until sold out. Carry-outs only, cash or check only.
Time: begins at 10 a.m.
Location: Lewistown Ruritan Pavilion, U.S. 15 North and Fish Hatchery Road, Lewistown
Sept. 13
Easy Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration is required.
Time: TBD
Location: Monocacy Battlefield, Frederick
Contact: Kathy at 301-639-4144
Middletown Seniors Lunch
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Other Types of Dementia program. Lunch is $10, payable at the door, but reservations are required.
Time: Noon
Location: Middletown AMVETS, 408 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Sept. 14
Veterans Bus Trip to Arlington National Cemetery
For any veteran and their guest at no cost. Brown bag lunch will be provided. Seating is limited to the first 54 persons to register. RSVP to the Town Office at 301-845-4500, Don Schildt at 301-788-1056, Ed Stockdale at 240-357-7277 or Bill Butler at 301-845-4256. The Veterans Committee will also host a picnic for veterans and guests 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Heritage Farm Park.
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Departs from Walkersville Fire Co.
Contacts: See above to register
Eating Healthy
We eat healthy for our heart, to lose weight, or even to prevent diabetes, so what about for our brain? Learn about the nutrients (and foods) we should be including to keep our brains in top form as we age. Presenter: Thu Huynh, RD, LDN, In-Store Nutritionist, Giant Food. Free, pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: In-person at Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center Contact:
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020
Benefits Available: Mental Health Association
Learn about services available through the Mental Health Association, and how to access them. Services that will be discussed include Stress Management and 211. Free, Pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020
Sept. 15
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1450 per month are eligible to participant. Please bring a photo id to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon (and continues until all food is distributed)
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave. Frederick
Contact: SeniorServices@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1234
AARP Chapter 636 Membership Meeting
Meets the third Thursday of each month. Social gathering at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Reservations and COVID vaccine card required.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant, Himes Avenue, Frederick
Contact: Gary or Maggi Hays at 301-898-4227.
Exercise Basics 50+
Exercise is essential for good health and mobility but what should be included in a program as we age? Join Katrina Wolf, ACSM Certified Personal Trainer, Functional Aging Specialist, Licensed Physical Therapy Assistant and owner of Agewell Senior Fitness, as she discusses the why, what and how of exercise programs for older adults. Learn the basic essential components of an exercise program as we age. Free.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: 301-600-7560
Rabies Vaccination Clinic
Rain or shine, hosted by Frederick County Health Department, for cats, dogs and ferrets. $10, cash or check only.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Community Park, 11 S. Altamont Ave., Thurmont
Contact: 301-600-1717
Sept. 18
Quilts in the Park Show
Hosted by Four County Quilters Guild. Quilts displayed among the tall trees, demonstrations, craft table. Park admission applies, pineyrunpark.org.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Piney Run Park and Nature Center, Pavilion 4, 30 Martz Road, Sykesville
Contact: fourcountyquilters.org
Sept. 19
Senior Rec Council Talley Book Group
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Location: Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Sept. 20
Moderate Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Contact: Ray at 301-662-6315
Sept. 21
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join us for an overview of Medicare. This is a virtual presentation. Free, pre-register.
Time: Noon
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting
Debbie Savageau from Country Meadows of Frederick will be the guest speaker. The group’s library of Parkinson’s disease books and materials will be available. Light snack provided. Open to people with Parkinson’s, their families and care partners.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville
Contact: 240-815-0080 or fifpdsg.org
Sept. 22
Bicycling
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
Contact: Kathy at 301-606-0064
Family History Center Virtual Lecture: Everything You Need to Know About Naturalization Records
Presented by Mary Mannix. Learn the basics of how to search, and potentially uncover, those elusive naturalization records, using both print and electronic resources. To get Zoom link and to register, call 240-818-1938.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Via Zoom
Contact: 240-818-1938
Sept. 24
Medigap/Supplemental vs. Advantage Plans
Come learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Sept. 27
Easy Hike
With the Senior Rec Council. Pre-registration required.
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
Contact: Kathy at 301-639-4144
Sept. 29
Senior Resource & Education Seminar
SOAR and the Aging Network Alliance present the first of seven planned Senior Resource & Education Seminars. There will be providers there to share resources and education on a variety of topics. Free.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Location: C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick, first floor programming room
Contact: 240-575-9665 or www.soarfrederick.org/events
Senior Rec Council Taney Book Group
Pre-registration required.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: Mary Ann, 301-508-0283
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.