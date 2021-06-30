Until recently, Gerry Blessing has politely waved off any offer for someone to pinch run for him during games.
Blessing is a 78-year-old Frederick native and one of the charter members of the county’s Senior Recreation Council softball league, which recently began its 27th season.
“I feel better than 78,” said Blessing, who typically plays right field or catches for his team, sometimes hustling down the first-base line with a runner in case there is an overthrow. “Well, I don’t know how 78 is supposed to feel.”
Blessing loves the camaraderie and the exercise that comes with playing in the league. So, he has no plans to hang up his glove anytime soon.
“They keep letting me play. So, I keep playing,” he said. “[League coordinator] Adrian [Winpigler] hasn’t put his hand up yet.”
The coed league attracts people who share Blessing’s spirit. They just want to keep playing.
Games are for fun and recreational purposes. And, while they can be competitive, no one takes them too seriously.
“The opportunity to come out and play one more time in something that’s a little more fun, it means a lot,” said Lisa Jacob, 50, of Frederick, who played softball growing up and met her husband in another coed softball league.
Most of the players in the league are between the ages of 50 and 80. There are five teams comprised of about 12 players each. Games are played every Friday on two fields at Pinecliff Park in Frederick. One team has a weekly bye.
The season typically runs from the second week of May until the end of September. On Wednesday nights, there is an open session that allows players from any team to take batting and fielding practice.
“We don’t have any playoffs or trophies, and we umpire our own games,” said Winpigler, 77, another charter member of the league. “It’s purely recreational.”
Winpigler tells new players not to try to impress anyone. He said a player tried diving for balls during a recent season and wound up in pain every time he did.
“Just come out and work yourself into shape,” Winpigler said. “It’s just recreation.”
Jefferson resident Frank Scotto, 75, used to be an avid cyclist until he found basketball and softball leagues through the Senior Recreation Council.
“With the cycling, it was all about the exercising. There wasn’t a whole lot of socializing,” Scotto said. “Most people wanted to go home after they finished riding.”
Scotto swings a pretty good bat and can hold his own on the base paths. “I can still outrun most of the guys here,” he quipped. “I don’t have any problem running.”
Jacob said the players in this league prove that “age is just a number.”
“It just reminds me, as I get older, that, as long as I take care of myself, I can still be active and come out and do things that I really enjoy.”
For more information on the Senior Recreation Council and joining one of its leagues, visit srcfrederick.org.
