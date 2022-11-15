Santa to a Senior
Maggie Smith of Woodsboro looks over a Christmas tree with wish lists for older people, as part of the Be Santa to a Senior program. The tree is set up at Walmart on Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

The Be a Santa to a Senior program has kicked off for Frederick community members to add holiday cheer into the lives of older people.

At Walmart on Monocacy Boulevard and Guilford Drive, Christmas trees are decorated with ornaments that have the names, ages and wish lists of older people who might be alone for the holiday season, according to a news release from Home Instead, a home care organization that runs the program.

