As the weather gets colder and the coronavirus pandemic intensifies across the nation, we’re also in the midst of the holiday season. What’s usually a much-anticipated time of year has become a little confusing as traditions are reconsidered and travel plans are canceled.
We hit the streets in downtown Frederick to ask some folks how they plan to celebrate this year with so much uncertainty, and travel advisories still in place.
Al Bassett said that he is still holding holiday gatherings, but with many fewer people. His father Steve, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, said that with kids all over the country, they would be forgoing getting together since it would require extensive travel.
But the virus hasn’t put a stop to all traditions. Bassett will still be making his famous holiday eggnog and giving back to the community through charity work this December.
Still, the itch to travel around this time of year is beginning to get to him as the weather cools down in Maryland.
“We’re dreaming of somewhere warm, where we can put our toes in the sand,” Bassett said.
Alan and Charlotte Meierhoefer said they will be gathering with just one daughter and her kids, instead of having the 15 or so guests they usually do for the holidays. And they said they don’t mind having an excuse to not host so many people. Besides that, there isn’t much that they’re missing out on this year.
“We’ve always been low-key,” Charlotte said.
Gay Fout said she had planned to have family visit from other states, such as New York. But with more travel advisories and mandates in place, those plans were beginning to fall through earlier this month. Her family does not want to have to quarantine for two weeks after returning from Maryland, nor do they have the time off work to do so, she said.
“So I don’t know what I’m doing,” Fout said.
Terry Spesick actually put in to work on the holidays this year. She said she works at the Maryland School for the Deaf and Arbor Living. The holidays won’t be the same anyway, she said, especially with big events such as the live Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade being cancelled.
Fout and Spesick agreed on at least one thing: They’re grateful they don’t have to cook a big meal this year.
