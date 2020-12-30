Pete Plamondon Jr. is co-president of Plamondon Hospitality Partners, a hotel and restaurant company based in Frederick that owns 13 hotels, and 24 corporate-owned hotels and 24 franchise-owned restaurants.
Who were your role models when you were growing up or just starting out in business?
First and foremost would be my father, Pete Plamondon Sr., who we sadly just lost in August. He was a senior executive for Marriott, and I actually grew up in the business, so to speak, with my summer jobs in high school or college. And my interest in hospitality allowed me to go to Cornell University and attend the School of Hotel Administration, which my father did as well. He was somebody who I respected first as a father and a mentor, but obviously as well as a leader in our industry. His focus was more restaurant-focused with Marriott, where now our business is a second-generation family business in both restaurants and hotels. All hospitality, obviously, but we branched in a big way into the hotel side as well.
I certainly had some role models while I was working at Marriott. My first job out of Cornell was, I spent five years at Marriott in the hotel division. I naturally had some role models that I reported to as a young sales guy when I was at Marriott. But suffice it to say, my dad, he’d be the guy.
Were there any national business leaders whose techniques you studied?
I would suggest Bill Marriott. That’s who my dad worked for. But Marriott as a family business. It used to be that Bill Marriott, who’s my dad’s age, 88, he was very famous for visiting his mostly restaurants, back in the day, not hotels, but would know the names of employees, know a little bit about the family of employees, and would be able to ask personal questions. Just being visible in the operations and being interested in the employee, because the old adage at Marriott [was], if you take care of the employee, they’ll take care of the guest, and the guest will keep coming back time and again.
And that really holds true to this day, particularly in our industry, the hospitality space. It’s always going to be a labor-intensive business, so the more you can be close to your employees and they really feel a genuine relationship with the owner, I think it really goes a long way.
Did you always plan to follow your father into the business? Did you consider any other careers?
I considered getting into broadcasting. When I was applying to colleges, I went to Cornell for the School of Hotel Administration, but I also fancied myself the next Walter Cronkrite and I applied to Syracuse University for their communications school, and I thought that would be a great career. Then as I thought about it more, I thought, only the very top of the mountain get to do the major markets, so I could be the anchor guy in Schenectady, New York, for the rest of my life, and that wasn’t so appealing. Forgive me if you’re from Schenectady. But anyway, I chose hospitality, with five years at Marriott.
I did make a career change after that; I spent eight years in Washington, D.C., in the commercial real estate space as a broker. So I did deviate. Then, after those eight years was when I approached my dad about joining what was then his company. And so … to answer your question, no, I didn’t always plan to get into the family business. I did something else for 13 years before that conversation was had.
Does that commercial real estate background come in handy when you’re looking at new properties?
It does. Having a good eye for real estate—my dad had a great eye for real estate, in terms of looking at a market and where’s the growth, not only now but five years from now and being able to project out a bit. He was very good at that; he had more winners than losers in terms of site selection over his career. And Dad once told me that he considered himself a developer, as well, which I thought was kind of interesting. Because I considered my dad a restaurant executive and owner, which obviously he was. But he said, no, we’re building buildings, we’re taking a piece of ground that’s undeveloped and building something on it.
How do you define success?
I’m going to borrow Bill Marriott’s quote: He had a famous saying that, “Success is never final.” Truly, it’s hard to define success. Success is when a number of boxes get checked: you’re profitable, that’s obviously a box that you have to check to be successful. But there are other ways to measure success, and that is attracting quality people and developing them and providing career opportunities for them to grow as well. I think as an entrepreneur, that’s one of the most satisfying things. We employ over 1,100 people, and it’s wonderful as we grow in numbers of units that there’s that need for additional people. And who’s promotable, and who has demonstrated that they’ve been successful and are worthy of that promotion? Most of the time, it’s better to promote from within, because that means that you’re doing a good job of providing the right training and opportunities for people you already have on your payroll to move up and earn more money and more rank and all that stuff.
I think that is part of how I might come to define success is seeing people grow in their roles from when they join the company. And the longevity of a lot of people at our company over 40 years. We’ve got a couple people who are more than 30 years in the company. And that’s huge. That speaks volumes, in my book.
What is one thing that someone needs to have to be a success in business?
Don’t consider yourself to be the smartest person in the room, and surround yourself with smart people and ask a lot of questions and allow them to come up with the answer, because then they will own that. Not saying, “This is how you do it,” say, “How do you think this should be done?” And they might not have the right answer a hundred percent of the time. But if they’re good, they probably will have the right answer more than not. So keep asking questions.
…Going back to my dad again, he was always good, even when business was good, he’d keep asking questions. How do you get better? Don’t just sit back and say, well, we’re making money and it’s all good. Not wanting to fall into a level of complacency, I guess, is really what it amounts to. Always ask questions about how you can improve. That’s just having a genuine interest in the business.
We’re a franchiser for Roy Rogers, which is considered in the quick service space a kind of premier brand, and being a franchisee in hotels with both Marriott and Hilton, they’re two of the best out there, and so we learn a lot from them. And we’re able to apply it to our businesses. Just the art of listening and doing more listening than speaking and allowing people around you to make decisions and don’t feel like you, as the owner, have to be the one that makes every and all decisions. Because otherwise, nobody’s stimulated around you to want to think—it’s just being told what to do. I don’t have all the answers.
Coming out of the holiday season, what role does charitable giving play in your life?
Going back to my dad again, when he first started with one restaurant here in Frederick, he was all about how do I give back to the community, how do I get involved in the community, whether it’s time or financial resources. Because people will notice, and they’re going to say, "He is here to be a part of the community, not just take from the community." I can’t tell you how many times someone will come up to me and say, I really appreciate what you did or what you gave, and a lot of times I don’t even realize it happened. And I chuckle a little bit, because that is the power, I’m glad we could help you out at doing something, because that’s the culture that we promote here. Whether it’s a gift of food or overnight lodging, rather than just writing a check. They’re all important, and the importance is depending upon who’s asking and what it’s being used for. We give, like most companies do, year-round. We do an annual United Way campaign that has lots of different directions based on the agencies and the recipients who get help from the United Way. Dad believed in that from Day One, and we continue to grow that. We can be a sponsor of events, when people are coming in from out of town, we can house them in a hotel at no charge because they’re doing some charitable event. There’s lots of ways to provide charitable giving. And people do recognize that—if you’re doing it and your competitor is not, well, people remember that.
Your reputation is only as good as what you say or do. And if all you’re doing is you’re in the background and you’re not getting involved, I think you’re just taking from the community. …. Our success is based on the people around us. It pays dividends in ways that probably I can’t put a finger on, but you just know it does.
(1) comment
I'd like to have read that he was asked "Why do you feel tax payer dollars should go towards your pet project of a downtown hotel and convention center?"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.