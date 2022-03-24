While the overall divorce rate has declined over the past 20 years, “gray divorce” has doubled among those age 50 and up. Couples coming out of a long-term marriage face additional challenges that most younger divorcees don’t.
For baby boomers in particular, the risks and stakes are high. The worry that there may not be enough of a financial cushion to live independently may lead to further complications and financial concerns. These concerns have been amplified in recent months, as the U.S. inflation rate has risen to 7.5 percent as of February, the highest level of inflation since 1982.
With increased cost of goods, soaring inflation and rising interest rates, couples exiting long-term marriages may need to dip into their retirement portfolio even more, continue employment or make lifestyle sacrifices to stretch retirement savings and assets.
One solution that often goes overlooked is leveraging equity in the marital home with a reverse mortgage loan. While still considered out-of-the-box, reverse mortgages have become far more mainstream and widely accepted by financial professionals and retirement researchers in recent years, as senior housing wealth levels continue to rise.
Understanding how to strategically and tax efficiently use this wealth while dividing marital assets can extend the longevity of both parties’ finances, helping them to part ways amicably with neither spouse holding the short end of the stick.
Homeowners age 62 and up (or 55 and up, for those with higher-valued homes) have several reverse mortgage options to ease the financial difficulties of divorce.
1. REVERSE MORTGAGE FOR PURCHASE
Qualified borrowers can buy their next primary residence with a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage for Purchase loan with a one-time down payment of roughly 50 percent, provided that they pay property taxes and homeowner’s insurance and maintain the property.
The down payment can come from proceeds of a previous marital home or other savings or assets. Once the purchase is complete, they can make payments or defer until the last remaining borrower permanently leaves the home. There is no mandatory mortgage payment obligation making this option a great way to preserve cash flow later in life and move into a home to accommodate long-term needs.
Instead of liquidating assets or utilizing most or all the proceeds from the sale of a previous home to purchase their next home, buyers using the HECM for Purchase program can put down roughly half of the purchase price keeping more assets liquid or invested, preserving and enhancing their retirement portfolio.
2. DIVIDING HOME EQUITY
A spouse wanting to remain in the home can borrow with a reverse mortgage tax free instead of tapping into other retirement accounts, thereby preserving assets, maximizing future growth and allowing for a more comfortable retirement. With flexible repayment options, there is no cash flow burden of a monthly mortgage for the spouse who remains in the home.
3. REPLACING A TRADITIONAL MORTGAGE
If the remaining spouse still has a mortgage but has difficulty living on a single income, replacing that traditional mortgage loan with a reverse mortgage will bring immediate savings. The monthly savings can be reallocated to pay for other lifestyle expenses or long-term care insurance premiums or help directly fund care.
4. ESTABLISHING A BUFFER ASSET
The remaining spouse can establish a reverse mortgage line of credit as a guaranteed buffer asset or source of tax-free money outside the investment portfolio. It comes with a guaranteed increase each year, providing more borrowing power over time, and can be established at very little cost. Additionally, it is federally insured and can never be suspended, frozen or reduced, regardless of what happens to the home value or market conditions, so long as the terms of the loan are met.
5. LUMP SUM DISBURSEMENT
Taking reverse mortgage proceeds in a lump sum payment may assist in a buyout situation, where the equity in the marital home is divided while one spouse remains in the home. Instead of using a traditional cash out refinance to draw out equity, the remaining spouse can leverage roughly 50 percent of the home’s value to buy out ownership interest. One key benefit is there is no cash flow burden of a monthly mortgage payment.
To be clear, reverse mortgages aren’t for everyone and, as with any financial product or service, education is paramount.
Steven J. Sless, CLTC, is division president of The Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., the lender’s national reverse mortgage division. Named a “Reverse Mortgage Game Changer” by Yahoo Finance, he is considered “the go-to housing wealth source” and one of the only mortgage professionals to have earned the CLTC: Certified Long-Term Care designation. For more information, visit theslessgroup.com, call 410-814-7575 or follow @MoreWithSless on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
