Senior SOAR
Terri Lemere, an occupational therapist and aging life care manager, speaks at Mondays senior resource seminar at the Myersville Library.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick-area residents gathered at the Myersville Community Library on Monday to learn about local resources for senior citizens.

The seminar was part of a series held at local libraries by SOAR (Supporting Older Adults Through Resources) Frederick, a nonprofit that provides resources and assistance to senior citizens in the area, and the Aging Network Alliance, a networking group for those who work in the senior services industry. 

Leslie Schultz, SOAR founder and executive director, speaks at Mondays senior resource seminar at the Myersville Library.

