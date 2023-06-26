Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Frederick-area residents gathered at the Myersville Community Library on Monday to learn about local resources for senior citizens.
The seminar was part of a series held at local libraries by SOAR (Supporting Older Adults Through Resources) Frederick, a nonprofit that provides resources and assistance to senior citizens in the area, and the Aging Network Alliance, a networking group for those who work in the senior services industry.
Monday's seminar in Myersville saw eight attendees and nine panelists from various organizations in the region geared toward senior citizens, including a representative from a retirement community in Frederick and the owner of a transportation service for people who use wheelchairs.
SOAR Frederick began the seminars in September 2022 after noticing a lack of information for senior citizens about the services available to them, said Leslie Schultz, the founder and executive director of the nonprofit.
"There's not enough out there for seniors so we try to do this on a monthly basis," Schultz said.
She added that an average of 15 attendees come to the seminars, and that SOAR is hoping that more people join each month as the events become more widely advertised.
In May 2022 and this past May, SOAR also held resource fairs for senior citizens in the area.
At the seminar on Monday, Kelli Ackewicz, the program manager for Frederick Community College's Institute for Learning in Retirement, told attendees about classes available for senior citizens at the college.
"There's no tests, there's no books," Ackewicz said. "Our program is meant to be fun and it's meant to be enriching. It's a social time as well."
Suresh Benny, who owns a medical and ambulatory transportation company called Sure-Lee Transport, said there's "not enough support" for senior citizens and those with disabilities who have specific transportation needs.
His company, he told attendees, offers a variety of technology to make transportation easier for those individuals, such as a stair-climbing wheelchair and wide ramps.
Benny also explained that there's an important social aspect to transportation for senior citizens, because it may be some people's main source of interaction with others. He's even become friends with one of the individuals that he drives to medical appointments frequently, he said.
Throughout the event, Schultz highlighted the importance of advertising a variety of services available to senior citizens, including lesser-known ones like adult daytime care.
"Adult medical day is really not, in my opinion, a very well known entity in the long term care spectrum of services," Schultz said. "If your parent moves in with you and you have to go to work and they're not safe, adult day can be a really good option not just for the senior but as a caregiver."
A geriatric care manager who advises senior citizens on how to make their homes safer, a lawyer who specializes in legal services for seniors, a representative from an in-home care company and a physician assistant at a home visit medical company also shared their companies' services at the event.
While SOAR's seminars are open to all senior citizens in the area, the nonprofit focuses a large portion of its services on low-income seniors, Schultz said.
47% of senior households in Maryland live below the asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE) threshold, which is a measure of households that are struggling financially, according to a United Way report.
Schultz said SOAR helps these individuals in the Frederick area with grocery shopping, navigating benefits and more.
She added that services for seniors are especially important because they're one of the fastest-growing populations in the county
For Steve Stoyke, a nurse who worked for the Frederick County government as a nurse case manager before retiring, SOAR's work through these seminars means a lot and is much needed. Stoyke said he knew several of Monday's presenters through his job with the county government and has been spreading the word about the monthly seminars.
"The silence on this really drives you nuts," he said. "It's really important that they're here."
