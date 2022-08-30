Leslie Schultz founded Supporting Older Adults through Resources Inc. to support aging adults in being successful — both financially and with their health.
In partnership with the Aging Network Alliance, Supporting Older Adults through Resources, aka SOAR, will host seminars about various topics this fall that are important in life as a senior.
Schultz said there is a lack of education and resources for older adults, and they need to know about topics including elder law, Medicare and home safety. They also don’t receive their information in the same way younger people do. They don’t necessarily go on the internet or see events and information on social media sites or through email, she pointed out.
However, they are one of the largest growing populations in the county, according to Schultz.
“Everyone needs something different as they age, and most people don’t really want to pay attention until they’re in need of it,” Schultz said.
The idea to hold seminars came from a senior education and information fair SOAR held in May. The nonprofit worked with Frederick Community College to host the event, which included a panel discussion.
SOAR received feedback on the event from attendees, many of whom said that they wanted an opportunity to ask more questions about certain topics. SOAR then reached out to various public libraries to find out which topics would be most relevant to the age group in various locations, i.e., residents in Brunswick may need to know more about transportation than residents who live downtown and can walk.
“We’re trying to tailor it to the given areas,” she said.
All of the sessions will be free to attend and require no registration. Seminars are scheduled to run 90 minutes and cover various topics, including brain health, assisted living, senior fitness, home safety, in-home care, home health, FCC’s Institute for Learning in Retirement Program, elder law, medicare and financial resources, according to the program website.
Panelists will include experts from FCC, the Maryland Center for Brain Health and the Mental Health Association.
The first program will take place Sept. 29 at the C. Burr Artz Public Library in Frederick. Additional seminars will be held in November and then they will pause from December through February and restart in March 2023.
