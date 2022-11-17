Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 8.7% in 2023, the Social Security Administration announced recently. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month starting in January.

The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries in January. Increased payments to more than 7 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on Dec. 30, 2022 (some people receive both Social Security and SSI benefits). The Social Security Act ties the annual COLA to the increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

