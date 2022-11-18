Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security, announced that the agency now offers people the choice to self-select their sex on their Social Security number (SSN) record. The agency has implemented this policy change, and the new option is now available.

“The Social Security Administration’s Equity Action Plan includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process,” Kijakazi said. “This new policy allows people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation.”

