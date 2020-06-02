By PAULETTE LEE
SPECIAL TO THE NEWS-POST
During my travels in Europe, I’ve always marveled at the variety and intricacies of the stained glass windows I’ve seen, particularly during the year starting in 2017 that I was living in central France. Probably the most elaborate I saw during that time were in the Poitiers Cathedral, when I took a road trip to follow in the footsteps of Eleanor (Alienor) of Aquitaine.
It was with great pleasure during a day trip that I stumbled upon the whisper of a village, Cuzay-sur-Vonne, and discovered Le Musée du Vitrail (Stained Glass Museum), a medieval church exhibiting contemporary glass art.
That day at the museum there was an artist-in-residence who generously demonstrated for me the traditional methods he uses, including the arduous “grisaille” technique in which every single piece of glass is “gray painted” and baked to give it a three-dimensional effect.
When I returned to the U.S. and settled in Frederick, I wondered if there might be a stained glass community here, and found that there is a robust one. In fact, it turns out there’s a great deal of “graying” in that community.
“Most of our customers are fifty-plus,” said Paula Russin, 45, who with her husband Dave, 50, owns Anything in Stained Glass in Frederick. “They’re usually retired, don’t have kids at home anymore, and have the time and feel free to do something for themselves… Or, they still have stressful jobs and do stained glass to relax.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time of publication, the physical store was closed, but Anything in Stained Glass was still fulfilling online orders.
Russin has worked in glass since she was 5, growing up in a family-owned glassworks business. She and Dave met while she working as a mathematician and he as a software engineer at Lockheed Martin. They ultimately quit their jobs to buy her parents’ New Jersey business, relocate to Frederick, and create what is now a massive 12,000-square-foot art-glass retail and education center. It sells all the tools, supplies, chemicals, and an enormous array of glass for stained, fused and mosaic glass, and also provides instruction and personal assistance.
“We’re here to help people,” she said. “Whoever wants to do it can do it.” In fact, at a two-Saturday “boot camp” earlier this year, her youngest student was 62 and her eldest was 88.
To keep peace in the family, she joked, Russin specializes in stained glass, using both the lead armature and Louis Tiffany-preferred copper foil methods, while her husband concentrates on three-dimensional fused glass.
STAINED GLASS—now the catchword for all colored “art glass”—enthusiasts fall within four broad categories: hobbyists, artisans, repairers and artists, depending on whether they prefer the design or mechanical process, and how they market their work.
One of Russin’s customers is 82-year old artisan Fran Asbeck, a member of the Frederick Arts Council, who said he began working in glass 30 years ago because he wanted to create a window for the front door of the house he built in Boyds, “and then it just got out of hand!”
Asbeck’s works are both two-dimensional—e.g., window and door panels—and three-dimensional, including the boxes he sells at The Muse in downtown Frederick, as well as at other venues. He’s particularly fond of the creative process. “I look at the materials I have, and they tell me how they want me to use them.”
WHEN FREDERICK area churches have stained glass windows that need repairing, they’ll often call John Patton, who, at 68, is a retired firefighter but still active in The Frederick County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association. He began learning stained glass techniques in 1974 when he lived above Jim Russell’s stained glass shop on Market Street. He hung out there, learned the craft, and eventually worked for Russell, with whom he made a deal: If Russell would send him to glass-making school in Massachusetts, he wouldn’t have to give Patton any pay raises.
Today, most of Patton’s work is in church restoration, and he showed me how he makes a rubbing of the project window, then disassembles it, cleans and dries every piece, and then rebuilds back on the pattern, joining the pieces with the hollowed-out lead “came” (flexible strips) that are then soldered and finished. He has worked on countless churches all over the region. The presidential seal at Camp David is also among his credits—though he was never allowed to go there. He has enough work right now, he said, “to work five days a week, for four or five months.”
“I’m not an artist,” Patton said, “I’m a craftsperson. I like to take something in bad shape and make it look nice again.”
SHARON ROWLAND does describe herself as an artist—and a “prolific” one, at that. The 69-year old retired nurse took her first glass-making class in 1972, after which she “never put a glass cutter down.” Rowland and her husband Russ share a 6,000-square-foot commercial space in Thurmont. His commercial decorative glass business, Rowland Glass, is on one side. Her Art in Glass studio, where she also makes jewelry, is on the other.
Sharon Rowland is always eager to learn new techniques and try new products and applications. She has worked in all types of glass forms and processes, but currently enjoys fused glass. As her passion for glass is ardent, she vows to never retire.
