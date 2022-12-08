Like residents of the county’s other rural municipalities, people in Emmitsburg would like TransIT shuttle service to be available at midday and on the weekends, riders said Thursday.
But, TransIT Services of Frederick County cannot afford to pay for the additional routes, staff members said during a community meeting at the Emmitsburg Town Office.
About half of TransIT’s operating budget comes from Federal Transit Administration grants. The Maryland Transit Administration and the Frederick County government each fund about a quarter of TransIT’s costs, TransIT Director Roman Steichen said in an interview.
TransIT is 100% grant-funded, and the Federal Transit Administration is responsible for determining how much total funding the division is eligible to apply for each year. The administration bases its assessment on the division’s performance, including how many routes and riders it has.
The shuttle that services Emmitsburg, which also has stops in Thurmont, runs twice per day Monday trough Friday, beginning and ending at the Frederick Transit Center in downtown Frederick.
A similar shuttle provides rides into the city for the Brunswick and Jefferson communities, too.
“This is a lifeline service,” said Jaime McKay, TransIT’s deputy director.
Funding for any additional TransIT shuttle services, including an extra route in the middle of the day or on weekends, would need to be entirely paid for by the county government, Steichen said.
The county’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which began July 1, does not include funding to add midday or weekend shuttle routes to the county’s rural areas.
Newly elected County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, has said she plans to hold public listening sessions about the county’s budget for the next fiscal year in each of the county’s five councilmanic districts.
She is also scheduled to hold a public hearing on Wednesday at Winchester Hall in Frederick for people to share their suggestions and priorities for the county’s budget.
Expanding TransIT services would help John Carlson, 65, get to work on Saturdays to earn overtime pay.
Carlson relies on the TransIT shuttle during the week to get from his home in Emmitsburg to his job at New Era Custom Design and Cabinet Works in Frederick. The shuttle works for him during the week, and TransIT’s drivers pick him up early so he can get to work on time.
But, without a weekend shuttle, Carlson can’t capitalize on the extra pay that a Saturday shift would provide. He said that taking a taxi into the city wouldn’t be worth the cost either, even with the taxi fare credits that TransIT offers through its Taxi Access Program.
A taxi ride from Emmitsburg to Frederick costs about $45, one rider said. With the Taxi Access Program, people who are part of TransIT’s paratransit program, TransIT-plus, can pay $20 per month to receive $140 per month in taxi fare credits.
Carlson is one of the seven to 10 local residents who ride the 15-to 20-seat shuttle into Frederick each morning, said driver Dave Christensen.
Thursday’s community meeting was one of a series that TransIT has organized to give people a chance to ask about the division’s programs and services, provide feedback and apply for jobs.
TransIT staff members have also used the meetings to inform community members about the services available to them. The outreach helped at least one person on Thursday.
Theresa Thompson, an Emmitsburg resident, shares a car with her daughter, who uses the vehicle to get to work during the week.
Thompson, 61, said she hasn’t used the TransIT shuttle because she lives at the top of an “intimidating” hill on Irishtown Road, and she heard that the shuttle stop is at the bottom. But, Thompson qualifies for TransIT-plus, a service she had heard about but was unaware before Thursday that it — like all TransIT buses and shuttles — is free.
She signed up at the meeting for TransIT-plus, which provides people with curb-to-curb service, and plans to use the rides to visit her friend in Frederick.
“There’s lots of stuff to do if you have a ride to do it,” Thompson said.
TransIT is scheduled to host its next community meeting Wednesday at the Thurmont Municipal Offices at 615 E. Main St. from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to connect with more people who rely on the shuttle.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.