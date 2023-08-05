If we read the whole story in Genesis, Jacob seems more like the first practitioner of nonviolent resistance.

After 20-plus years, two wives, two concubines and eight or 10 children, he finally has had enough. He declares his intention to return to his own country. Rachel grabs the family icons. Jacob tells off evil uncle Laban for all his cheating shenanigans. Laban capitulates (after being intimidated off his search of Jacob’s tents by Rachel’s claim that “the way of women is upon me”). Together Jacob and Laban create a cairn of stones and a menhir to mark their agreement never to trespass on one another’s land again.

 

Tags

(1) comment

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

After skimming through this article, I wonder if anyone wasted their time reading it completely. This is nothing but a waste of print space.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription