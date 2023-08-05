If we read the whole story in Genesis, Jacob seems more like the first practitioner of nonviolent resistance.
After 20-plus years, two wives, two concubines and eight or 10 children, he finally has had enough. He declares his intention to return to his own country. Rachel grabs the family icons. Jacob tells off evil uncle Laban for all his cheating shenanigans. Laban capitulates (after being intimidated off his search of Jacob’s tents by Rachel’s claim that “the way of women is upon me”). Together Jacob and Laban create a cairn of stones and a menhir to mark their agreement never to trespass on one another’s land again.
Jacob, Leah and Rachel are people of the earth. When Leah’s son Reuben brings mandrakes from the field, Rachel pleads with Leah to let her have them so she can use them herself and end the infertility she has suffered from. Leah trades them for a night with Jacob, which of course produces yet another son. But apparently the mandrakes work for Rachel, because at last she has a son, and that son is Joseph — the first savior of the Hebrew people.
Jacob does his own magic in order to assure the safety of his flocks of sheep and goats. He agrees to prolong his stay with Laban if Laban will pay him with black, and speckled and spotted sheep and goats. Laban promptly removes all of those from his herds and sends them off three days distance. Jacob then retaliates. He carefully takes branches from sacred trees: poplar, almond, and plane, and carves the bark to make poles that are striped and spotted with white. He plants them in the ground beside the watering hole whenever Laban’s black and spotted flocks are there. When Laban’s other sheep and goats are at the watering hole, Jacob takes the poles away. He separates his own flocks from Laban’s. When Laban’s sheep and goats see the striped poles, they produce black and white offspring. The storyteller is gleeful: “Thus [Jacob] grew exceedingly rich, and had large flocks, and male and female slaves, and camels and donkeys.”
Next is a snippet from 1 Kings. After the death of the great King David, Solomon asks for wisdom rather than wealth, and of course as we all know, he gets both. What a relief. The part left out of the reading from Genesis is full of sex, deception and pagan magic. The story about Solomon assures us there is no need for magic spells for God’s promise to be fulfilled.
Which is the greater wisdom? Solomon’s wisdom, which is based on the written law, or the wisdom of Jacob and his people, which is based on their relationship with the natural world in which they live? Solomon — in all his glory — is defined by his piety and his strict adherence to the law. Jacob relies on his covenant relationship with God. Solomon is also a king, subject to all the temptations of Empire and the normalcy of civilization, despite his great wisdom. Neither Jacob nor Laban is interested in creating an imperial alliance. Jacob’s honest cleverness has defeated Laban’s selfish deception. The stone pillar marks their territorial boundary, and neither one will cross it.
Contrasting the imperial wisdom of Solomon’s settled civilization with the tribal wisdom of a primordial people can only serve briefly as metaphor. By the time Jesus walked the earth, the forces of Empire had become firmly established, and the struggle between the justice of Covenant with God and the injustice inherent in human law had been documented and debated for thousands of years. Still, Jesus’s parables called all who had ears to hear back into the covenant relationship with the wisdom and the realm of God.
The parable of the mustard seed says that the tiny secret to the kingdom of God is hidden in plain sight. God’s realm is not the big imperial power. The parable of the leavening in the flour further describes the nature of God’s rule. When was the last time one little packet of yeast — even if it was Fleischmann’s Rapid Rise — was enough to leaven 50 pounds of flour? But first century people, rich or poor, did not get their leavening from little foil packets. Perhaps the “leaven” was a kind of sourdough starter. To use sourdough starter, you take a small amount and mix it in with the other ingredients and allow it to “leaven” the whole batch. “Hiding” a bit of starter in 50 pounds of flour is an apt metaphor for the power of justice. Because it is not seen, acting with justice as Jesus taught at first seems ineffective and lost in the imperial injustice that holds sway. But eventually the movement grows until the whole population is involved, and liberation is won.
As the man in charge of devious uncle Laban’s fields, Jacob could have done something similar to the one who found treasure. A farmer in danger of losing his own land to the tax collector is forced to farm land adjacent to his own that belongs to the occupier. In the process of plowing the adjoining acreage, he discovers a buried treasure. He does not tell the land owner about the treasure. Instead, he covers it up, and sells his own land to buy that field. How is this kind of cheating representative of God’s imperial rule? It is a perfect example of subversion of Empire in the name of the common man. The pearl of great price is actually worthless to the one who sells everything to get it. In order to survive, he would need to sell it. But nothing is needed for living in God’s realm.
Jacob’s evil uncle Laban, like twenty-first century multi-national corporations, concedes defeat without admitting error, and invites a covenant with Jacob (Genesis 31:43-44). “May the Lord watch between you and me, when we are absent one from the other,” he says. It is not a blessing. It is an invocation of God’s judgment, should either one break the covenant represented by the cairn and the standing stone. But God’s realm is not about judgment, despite the threat from Matthew’s Jesus that “God’s messengers will go out and separate the evil from the righteous and throw the evil into the fiery furnace … .” Matthew is stuck on fiery furnaces and payback, completely missing his own point. God’s kingdom is not about Solomon’s piety. The way into the realm of God is Covenant with God. Rachel did not need to steal the household gods from Laban. God’s part of the bargain with Jacob — marked with the cairn and the standing stone – is to be with him regardless of where he goes. The Apostle Paul is talking about the same secret. If God is for us, who can be against us? Who can separate us from the love of Christ? Indeed, Paul says, nothing can separate us from God’s love. Nothing can keep us from God’s kingdom, realized in the life of Jesus, and in the lives of anyone who signs on to the Covenant.
Sea Raven is a writer, musician and activist for social justice in the United Church of Christ and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. She holds a Doctor of Ministry in Creation Spirituality and has published a three-volume progressive commentary on the Revised Common Lectionary. She lives with her partner in Frederick, where both continue to make “good trouble.”
