The first time Chester L. Redmond Jr. saw the woman who would one day become his wife, she was standing behind the counter at Kresge’s — the old five and dime store that used to stand on Market Street in downtown Frederick.
He couldn’t keep his eyes off her.
Not too long after that, Chester — who was just settling back into civilian life after serving two years in the Navy during World War II — took his car to pick up the daughter of an old friend and drive her home for dinner. He stepped up to the front door of the house she was visiting and called for her. To his surprise, the girl who walked out was the very same one he had just fallen for in Kresge’s.
“Holy [expletive],” Redmond remembers thinking, making his wife, Nellie “Dolly” Redmond, burst out laughing. “It’s just the way I felt at the time. ‘Scuse the expression.”
They were married about a year and a half later, on Feb. 15, 1947. And on Tuesday — one day after Valentine’s Day — they’ll be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
“[Since] the day that I’ve seen her behind the counter, I’ve loved her,” said Chester, who turned 96 last month. He looked over at his wife. “There was something just, was there in my mind. I couldn’t shake it.”
Nellie, 92, smiled and leaned back in her armchair.
“I’ve loved her all these years and continue, I’ll love her,” her husband went on. “She’s my baby.”
In the time the Redmonds have been married, they’ve built quite the life together.
Though Chester dropped out of school after 8th grade — “He said he knew more than they did,” Nellie said, laughing — he worked for years at Fort Detrick, eventually retiring at the age of 57.
They raised four of the sweetest children they could have asked for in a cozy, impeccably decorated home located just outside of Spring Ridge — the same place they live today. In the summertime, the pair of them, both Frederick County natives, sit out on their front porch and wave to everyone who passes by.
“We call it paradise,” Nellie said.
She and her husband were supposed to get married on Valentine’s Day all those years ago, but that day, her supervisor at the hosiery where she was working at the time died. So the next day, they went to the Evangelical Lutheran Church on East Street at 6 p.m. to exchange vows.
There’s a framed photo hanging in their house that captures them on their wedding day. Nellie is stunning in a pale blue dress, and Chester looks tall and handsome standing by her side. He was 21 at the time and she was just 17.
“Of course, I was pregnant three months before I was married,” she said merrily.
“Oh yes, no secret,” her husband said, nodding along.
The two of them moved in with Chester’s parents for a spell after becoming husband and wife. A little while later, they started a life in the first house they owned together — an old structure that, as they both clearly remember, was filled with snakes. Chester used to come home to find his wife sitting on the kitchen table, waiting for him to return and kill the creatures for her.
Chester and Nellie moved their family to the house they built on the property next door in 1961, the year after their youngest daughter, Lori Cage, was born. If there was one thing Cage and her older siblings knew without a doubt when they were growing up, she said, it was that their parents loved each other. They always made their affection for one another very clear.
That remains true 75 years later. Nellie smoothed her husband’s white hair and straightened the buttons on his flannel shirt as he spoke. Now and then, she reached over to take his hand in hers, an action that sometimes seemed to be almost subconscious.
“As life goes, it’s up and down,” Chester at one point remarked thoughtfully. “You argue one day, and the next day you fall in love with each other. That’s the way it goes.”
But no matter what happens, he later said, he’ll still tell people, “I met my baby in a fine and two-cent store.”
“Dime,” Nellie corrected him, giggling.
“That’s just the way I put it,” he said, smiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.