NEW YORK — By the time Chris Hooi gets to work in Midtown Manhattan, he’s already been out to see his seafood supplier on the Brooklyn waterfront. He likes to make sure the 70 or so Dungeness crabs that will be delivered to his stall at the Urban Hawker food hall are alive and fresh.

Around the corner from Rockefeller Center and eight blocks north of Times Square, Urban Hawker is a universe away from the steamy streets of Singapore, where Hooi learned to prepare chili crabs from his father. Now Hooi operates one of the 17 stalls at an ambitious complex for Singaporean food first dreamed up by Anthony Bourdain.

