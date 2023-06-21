Welcome to Thurmont
Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a measure that will restrict all user participation on the Town of Thurmont Facebook page.

The resolution will officially designate the page as a “social media account intended to disseminate information” which, in accordance with the town’s social media policy, will allow the town to restrict all forms of user participation.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The resolution will officially designate the page as a "social media account intended to disseminate information" which, in accordance with the town's social media policy, will allow the town to restrict all forms of user participation.

All of the town's other social media accounts will be designated as "social media accounts intended to invite discussion" and will continue to allow users to post, comment and participate on posts and discussions."

I'm confused by this. Why disable comments on just the one page but not the others?

Are any of the town's other social media accounts Facebook accounts? Do they receive much less traffic? IOW, what makes them different? Why no concern about obscene posts on them?

If these were personal social media accounts there would be no question that the owner could close comments. A *public* social media page(s) that is operated by a government is of course different. As was pointed out, citizens have other forms of communication, but the ones mentioned are private. Sometimes people may prefer that, but generally it's better to discuss issues in public and get others involved. That's one benefit of posting here in the FNP comment section. Ideally gov't officials reply and become involved.

Too late now I guess, but my suggestion would be to leave the FB page open to comments and moderate it. I'm not involved with Facebook in any way (because it is destroying our society) but I'm surprised it does not have filters for profanity. Repeat offenders can be suspended or banned, and there are at least two good ways of dealing with them:

1) There is a way to make trolls think they are posting, when in reality no one else can see what they write. Of course eventually they may figure out that they've been tricked.

2) The other tactic involves using their "fingerprint". Not just their ISP address but details about their hardware -- computer, modem, etc. -- to block them.

If the other social media accounts mentioned can serve the same purpose then that may be OK, but using the main page makes the most sense.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Can anybody name one person from Thurmont who would post obscene, objectionable comments on their Mayors and their Towns Social Media sites or on any other public Forum? 😂🤣

