Sharon Grimet’s dance career started when she was a toddler in Glasgow, Scotland. Eventually, it would take her halfway around the world to Nashville, where she’d win two world championship titles in country western line dancing.
Now, her home base is a small studio in Walkersville, tucked into a long brick building on West Frederick Street.
“It’s the best drug ever,” Grimet says of dancing, her Scottish accent thick and her eyes alight. She’s been teaching it since she was 12 years old.
When her second daughter was born, though, her craft took on a new meaning.
Teighan, now six, has cerebral palsy — and she lives to dance. But Grimet and her husband recall taking her to ballet classes at the local YMCA, only to watch her get frustrated when she couldn’t jump or spin quite like the other kids.
So at the new Sharon’s School of Dance, Grimet is offering free weekly classes for children and adults with disabilities. It’s a service she and others say the community had been sorely lacking — especially since the onset of the pandemic.
“I want this to be a community dance school,” Grimet said. “There’s something for everyone.”
She means it: The studio offers classes for toddlers, seniors and anyone in between. There’s line dancing, tap dancing, hip hop and even burlesque.
But it’s the classes for disabled dancers that Grimet appears most proud of.
She takes Teighan to physical therapy sessions seven times per week. When she asked the doctors about the nearest dance classes for kids with disabilities, she was told to look in Silver Spring or Baltimore. And the offerings were expensive.
So Grimet took matters into her own hands. Owning a studio has long been her dream, she said.
Colette Hough, of Middletown, brings her 25-year-old daughter, Anna, and her best friend, Heather, to Grimet’s class every week. Anna uses a wheelchair and is nonverbal, but a smile creeps across her face as she enters the studio on Thursday mornings. Hough can tell she enjoys it.
“She loves music,” Hough said. “That’s her life.”
Every week, as soon as Anna arrives, Grimet plays her favorite song: “Hey Jude” by The Beatles. Hough will lift her daughter up and dance with her. When her arms tire, she’ll place her back in her wheelchair and spin her around the room.
“She hangs her head a lot, but I can see her smiling,” Hough said.
For each song that plays during the half-hour session, Grimet passes out different colorful props — like pom-poms, scarves or pool noodles — to enhance the sensory experience.
At a recent class, a handful of dancers, some assisted by their caregivers, swayed around the room to upbeat songs like “Cupid Shuffle” and “YMCA.” Grimet floated between them, smiling and speaking words of encouragement above the thrum of music.
For the parents and caregivers of the class’ regular attendees, the Thursday-morning sessions have become a valuable social experience.
“It gives interaction,” said Camille Turgeon, who brings her son, Tyler, to class. “When these special needs adults get to be adults, they have no school anymore. A lot of the day programs just discontinued during COVID. So stuff like this is very important, or they don't get much.”
Brandon Dyer, another regular attendee, clapped and cheered as each new song began. He spun in circles as his caretaker, Jenna Coblentz, looked on.
“It’s amazing that [Grimet] does this — and at no cost,” Coblentz said.
When class ended, Brandon walked laps around the room, embracing everyone he could.
“He loves everybody,” Coblentz said, grinning as she watched him. “He loves getting out.”
