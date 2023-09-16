LIFE-CMP-MD-HOUSING-DEMAND-2-BZ

￼ust weeks before move-in, Towson University freshman Katie Kochanek learned Aug. 4 that her dorm, originally set for two students, would be squeezing in one more.

The double-turned-triple room is one of several in an adaptation plan for this year to fit 7% more students in college housing, according to Towson University spokesperson Jamie Abell. With fall marking the largest first-year incoming class at 3,047 students, the university has 4,542 active housing contracts as of Aug. 17. Any new student who filed a contract by May 1 was guaranteed on-campus housing. Towson would not share if students who filed a contract after May 1 were put on a waitlist or denied housing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription