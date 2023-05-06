One of the tenets of faith is to live a life of holiness. In the Torah, there is even a section called the “Holiness Code.” During these verses, the sacredness of the entire community is discussed.
In this portion, it states that we are holy because God is holy. By opening the verse with the words, “Speak unto the entire community,” each person is shown to have value and worth.
This detail is an important lesson to remember at times of great difficulty. The problem that we have is often conveying to each individual that they are special. Yet, that is exactly what we must do.
In Judaism, we say that each individual is created in the image of a higher power or spiritual entity. In this manner, everyone we meet will be viewed as an equal. It also means that within each individual is a divine spark needing to be brought out and shared with the world. Therefore, everyone we meet could potentially be a healer, a teacher, a leader, even the one who will help bring peace and holiness into our world.
By viewing each other as created in the image of some divine being, we realize that when one individual is not being treated as an equal, we must become involved. Judaism teaches us that an injustice to one is an injustice to all.
A few weeks ago, members of the Jewish community sat around a Passover table and recited the story of release from 420 years of slavery. We also recognized that there is still slavery in our world today. Whether one is enslaved in sex trading, in a country involved in war, or when one’s control of one’s own body is eroded away by decisions of the Supreme Court, we realize that we need to stand up and call out the injustice. We also need to act to help those whose voices are not being listened to or heard.
This portion of the Torah also contains one of the most important verses in scripture. The verse states: “Justice, justice shall you pursue.” This concept of justice is so important, the word is repeated. In interpreting this verse, we should read not just “justice, justice” but justice should we surely pursue. In other words, the verse should be read as “Justice we shall surely pursue justice.” It is from this verse that the idea of pursuing social justice is heralded. Even though these words were written thousands of years ago, the concept of these ancient words still rings true today. It is also from these words that we are reminded of the sacredness of the individual and the community.
From these words, we are also taught the value of individuals. Scripture teaches us that an individual is important, and life is sacred. It also teaches us that we must guard and protect the sacredness of life.
It is for that reason that scripture has rules for how we should live our lives in order to be holy.
It also teaches us that we must take time out of our busy schedules to pay attention to what is important to us: our family, the children in our world and the sacredness of humanity. Through the emphatic emphasis of pursuing justice, we are taught that we must not sit by idly but must act.
Most importantly, we must come together as a community in order to allow the sacredness of our community to blossom. By placing ourselves into a relationship with others and recognizing the holiness found in individuals, we emanate holiness. In this manner, we bring holiness into our community and into our world.
Rabbi Jennifer Weiner is the rabbi at Congregation Kol Ami Frederick in Frederick. The focus of her rabbinate is building relationships, social justice and social action.
