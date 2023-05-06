Rabbi Jennifer Weiner
One of the tenets of faith is to live a life of holiness. In the Torah, there is even a section called the “Holiness Code.” During these verses, the sacredness of the entire community is discussed.

In this portion, it states that we are holy because God is holy. By opening the verse with the words, “Speak unto the entire community,” each person is shown to have value and worth.

