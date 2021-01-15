Sunday’s virtual service at Frederick Presbyterian Church will feature a new face.
Rev. Jimmie Hawkins, the advocacy director of the Presbyterian Church (USA) Office of Public Witness in Washington, D.C. is joining the congregation to give the sermon.
Titled “Where Do We Go From Here? Chaos or Community?,” the sermon will focus on racial justice and the ministry and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with livestreaming via the Frederick Presbyterian Church Facebook page commencing at 10:15 a.m. with music.
The FPC YouTube page contains recordings of every virtual service celebrated since March 22, when the congregation went virtual with its service due to COVID-19. For more information on the life and ministry of Frederick Presbyterian, visit the FPC website.
