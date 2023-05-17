food-sunnydvodka-a911fcf2-f33b-11ed-bea2-47851b8c7790.jpg

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer tastes nothing like SunnyD — or vodka.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Scott Suchman

You might recall Sunny Delight from the Formica-countered kitchens of your youth. It's the drink kids downed while watching "Clarissa Explains It All" or playing Tetris, possibly after rummaging through the options in the fridge, just like in the commercial: "We got some soda, OJ, purple stuff, Sunny Delight ..."

The vibrant-orange beverage has been around since 1963, but 1990s kids — now all grown up into drinking-age millennials in a prime marketing demographic — have a particular affinity for it. Since millennial nostalgia is big business (at this very moment, there's a Super Mario Bros. movie in theaters and Blink-182 is on tour; also, scrunchies) it should surprise exactly no one that marketing wizards have determined that what 2023 needs is ... SunnyD Vodka Seltzer.

