Oh the joys of summer, my favorite time of year in Maryland. I love the longer days, sound of crickets, smell of honeysuckle and excitement of seeing that first firefly light up the sky! Life dances to a slower beat, a waltz instead of a Zumba. Meals are simple to create and delicious, thanks to all the fresh-grown produce right here in our own backyard.
Marylanders are extremely fortunate to have farmland throughout the state, especially Frederick County, which accounts for 10 percent of the states farmland and brings nearly $150 million into the local community. After 16 months of pandemic lockdown, there has never been a more critical time for supporting your farming neighbors. Environmentally it is a smart choice to reduce your carbon footprint, since the food does not have to travel for distribution.
Now is the time to support your local Frederick County farms by participating in the Buy Local Challenge, July 17 to 25. To locate farms, pick up a copy of the Homegrown Frederick magazine at the Office of Economic Development at 118 N. Market St., Frederick, or the Frederick County Visitor’s Center at 151 S. East St., Frederick. To access the guide online, visit homegrownfrederick.com.
The Homegrown Frederick website offers nine ways you can show your support:
1. Look for products with the Homegrown Here brand
2. Visit a local creamery to satisfy your sweet tooth
3. Dine at a local restaurant that features locally-grown food
4. Search the Frederick County Farm Directory for locally grown products
5. Join a CSA to receive fresh products all year long
6. Stop by one of 13 Frederick County farmers markets
7. Try a farm brewery for a cold beverage made with ingredients grown at the farm
8. Indulge at a local winery and sip in the view
9. Sign-up for fresh farm products delivered right to your doorstep from several farms who offer mobile deliveries.
The downtown Frederick library will sponsor a virtual educational program for adults, Celebrate Local Foods, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. July 21 on Facebook (see https://frederick.librarycal endar.com/events/virtual-prog ram-celebrate-local-foods). Join me for the program, filmed in the Children’s garden at the University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Office, to learn about sustainable foods that are fresh, seasonal and grown close to home.
Enjoy these two of 15 Maryland sourced recipes from the 2020 “Buy Local Challenge Celebration Recipe Book” by Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission.
Deborah Rhoades, MA, RD, FAND, is a licensed Registered Dietitian, Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition Dietetics, and Extension Educator in Family and Consumer Sciences.
