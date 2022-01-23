Hundreds of brides and grooms-to-be roamed downtown Frederick’s Tenth Ward Distilling Co. and Attaboy Barrel House Sunday afternoon, chatting with local venue managers, browsing photo collections and hearing advice for how to make the most of their big day.
In all, more than 30 wedding and event vendors — many of them based in Frederick County — participated in “Wedding Bells and Bevvies,” the free wedding expo organized by the Tenth Ward and Attaboy. Businesses included caterers like Frederick’s Pretzel and Pizza Creations and Roasthouse Pub, as well as videographers, florists, custom jewelry artists and more.
The Tenth Ward has long-running relationships with many of the entrepreneurs that participated on Sunday, said Shelley Sullivan, events manager at the distillery. Their names frequently come up when the Tenth Ward is making recommendations for clients who are hosting weddings or other events at its location on East Patrick Street.
Sullivan has been working at the Tenth Ward for a year, she said, and this is the first wedding expo she knows of that the business has helped host. Her team worked with Attaboy to schedule the event in January to ride the wave of engagements that happened over the holidays.
“Everyone’s looking for venues, everyone’s looking for vendors,” Sullivan said. “It was good timing.”
That’s the boat Hagerstown-native Rachel Lilley is currently in. She and her partner of five years got engaged on Christmas Eve and are now touring prospective venues, including places in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania — where Lilley lives — and Frederick and Washington County.
She stopped by Sunday’s wedding expo with her two friends in tow. Her fiance’s cousin, Erica Hildabridle, has been a huge source of wisdom so far, with experience helping to plan weddings and working at an events venue. So has her best friend, Erika Kline, who recently got married herself.
The joint Attaboy-Tenth Ward event was the first wedding expo Lilley has attended and she found it very helpful. It has “everything you need to plan a wedding and more,” she said.
Though Danielle Koehler and Kevin Rist drove to the Tenth Ward to draw business for Rist’s videography business, they had other reasons to be interested in the expo — they got engaged in May and are planning a wedding for 2023.
The abbreviated version of their love story is that they took a class together while attending Shippensburg University. Since Koehler was studying business and Rist biology, it was a serious Gen-Ed credit for her and more of a “wash” for him, Rist said, making his future wife laugh.
But they sat beside each other and “the rest is history,” Koehler said.
