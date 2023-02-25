REL words of faith steven.jpg

Stephen Mitchell

On Super Bowl Sunday, I happened to be running an errand and, when getting out of my car, I couldn’t help but notice the bumper sticker on the back of the van parked next to me. It was that Coexist bumper sticker that had various religious symbols next to each other from the world’s major belief systems that literally spell out the words Coexist.

The message of the bumper sticker has always been clearly understood: Why can’t we live in peace with each other, despite our differences and disagreements? Why can’t we love each other with a mutual respect that tolerates each other’s views and perspective and can agree to disagree and yet still have dialogue?

