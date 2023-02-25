On Super Bowl Sunday, I happened to be running an errand and, when getting out of my car, I couldn’t help but notice the bumper sticker on the back of the van parked next to me. It was that Coexist bumper sticker that had various religious symbols next to each other from the world’s major belief systems that literally spell out the words Coexist.
The message of the bumper sticker has always been clearly understood: Why can’t we live in peace with each other, despite our differences and disagreements? Why can’t we love each other with a mutual respect that tolerates each other’s views and perspective and can agree to disagree and yet still have dialogue?
Unfortunately, in our cultural climate today, increasingly for the Christian, this narrative is no longer possible.
In today’s culture, for an evangelical Christian to coexist, to be tolerated by the mainstream, they would have to be willing to compromise their biblical convictions and to make sure their message is diluted of any potentially offensive aspects, particularly on anything that deals directly with what the Bible says about gender and sexuality or on the exclusivity of Jesus Christ.
Case in point, Sam Smith’s performance of “Unholy” at the Grammys was lauded and celebrated by our mainstream culture, while the two brief “He Gets Us” ads aired during the Super Bowl were lambasted as peddling “hate.”
The hatred I saw on display was not from the ad but from those against it, particularly on Twitter, and it was truly shocking and ironic, given that it was pure intolerance in the name of tolerance. Furthermore, it was stunning to see such vitriol aimed at an ad that really captured the essence of our polarizing society and ends with a message that “Jesus loved the people we hate.” I don’t know about you, but that’s a message America needs to hear right now.
Yet such a message is not welcome in 2023, because the biblical Jesus walked a balance that is anathema by today’s standards: He loved people, but he also spoke truth about sin. Jesus of Nazareth showed love to the unlovely, to the outcast, to the destitute, to the “sinner,” but he also brought a message that would surely be deemed by today’s PR police as “politically incorrect.” Instead of telling his audience that because he loved them he would affirm them, he told them because he loved them they needed to know the dire condition they were in with their sin and the need to repent.
Jesus, the Bible says, brought, “grace and truth” (John 1:17). People tend to like the grace that comes with Jesus but don’t want to hear the truth. Jesus’ love meets us where we are but loves us too much to leave us there. Today, to be considered “loving,” one must be fully supporting and approving of whatever someone believes, however someone lives and however someone identifies, and this brings a collision course for the Christian.
The biblical definition of love is a bit different than what our culture puts forward as love. Love from a cultural perspective is typically based on emotions, self and what one can get rather than give. To disagree or disapprove of something means you don’t love the person, according to culture. But the biblical sense of love is a sacrificial commitment that cares for the wellbeing of someone and desires the very best for them. If we sincerely love someone, we should be willing to speak biblical truth in love, because we care about them and we want the best for them. If we saw someone driving on the wrong side of the road, we would hopefully warn them. If we saw our neighbors house on fire, we would hopefully tell them. Silence for fear of offending should not be an option. How much do you have to hate someone to not tell them the truth about Jesus?
The world needs to be shown authentic Christian love from those of us who profess the name of Jesus.
I learned a lot about what that looks like many years ago from a waitress who used to wait on my table every week when our church group would visit the restaurant she worked at. She always took care of me; she’d bring a pitcher of my favorite soda and put my order in before she even got to my table. She also happened to be a practicing pagan witch. We’d have all kinds of conversations about spirituality. We couldn’t have been more different with our world views, but we had a real love and mutual respect, and she remains a friend to this day. I shared my beliefs and she shared hers, and guess what? We didn’t hate each other. We didn’t cancel each other out.
For a Christian in 2023, we are called to walk in love and truth. One can be great at sharing Bible verses and Christian memes but not be loving, and one can be big about loving everyone at the expense of biblical truth. Love and truth go together.
“Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good” (Romans 12:9).
Stephen Mitchell is the senior pastor of Trinity Bible Church in Severna Park. He also is the host of a regular podcast, Real Christian Talk with Pastor Steve, available on all podcast platforms.
