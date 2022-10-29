The pagan year ends on Oct. 31 at Samhain (pronounced sow-ehn). Samhain is the old Celtic name for this holiday and the one we continue to use today. As a belief system connected to an agrarian calendar, our year reflects natural cycles. All around us, the trees are in the middle of their annual transition to their winter sleep. Here in Western Maryland, gardeners are putting their gardens to bed, planting winter cover crops and enjoying the last harvests of hardier fruits and veggies. Many of us are making the most of these last fine days — spending time outdoors, taking in the fall colors, visiting pumpkin patches and enjoying other festive autumnal activities. We know that we’ll be spending more time indoors soon, and that the days will continue to grow shorter as the year wanes.
In the winding down of the growing season, pagans see an allegory for the human life cycle as well. This means that for us, this time of year includes more connection with our ancestors. It’s amazing to contemplate what our ancestors survived in order for us to be here: terrible wars, plagues, famines, ice ages, dangerous travel to unknown new lands and intense challenges in terms of keeping their families fed and sheltered. We truly stand on the shoulders of giants. Many pagans believe that ancestors remain with us in more than our DNA. We are the hope of our ancestors made manifest, their hands still helping to shape our world and their love alive and vibrant in a new form. By connecting with our ancestors, we can gain wisdom, support and assistance from those who love us and know us even if we do not know their specific names.
If the idea of connecting with your ancestors is new to you, there are some simple ways to get started. One traditional practice is the creation of an ancestral display. Choose a mantlepiece, shelf, table or sideboard in your home and use it to hold photos and memorabilia of your ancestors for the weeks around Samhain. Ancestral displays are often beautifully decorated with autumn flowers and leaves, candles, fabric, and items representing individual ancestors or general cultural heritage. By creating an ancestral display, we’re giving our ancestors a seat in our home for a time. It’s a good opportunity to tell stories of our ancestors’ lives as we’re looking at their photos and belongings.
Another tradition to consider is the Silent Supper. On Samhain, many pagans prepare a meal featuring dishes our deceased loved ones enjoyed. We set extra places at the table for our beloved dead and serve plates of food to those empty seats. We invite our ancestors to join us, either by speaking aloud or within the sacred silence of our hearts. We then sit and eat, keeping silent so that we can better connect to the ancestors we’ve invited to our supper.
One Samhain activity that is deeply important to my own family is grave tending. My spouse and I have many family members buried within a few hours drive and spend two days near Samhain visiting and cleaning up our family graves. If you do not know where your family members are buried, the website findagrave.com can be helpful for tracking down grave sites. Cemetery staff have a lot of work to do, so it’s not uncommon for graves to need a little touch up. We generally bring a spray bottle of water, a couple sponges, a roll of paper towels, dish gloves, scissors for trimming back grass and other plants, and a bag for holding any trash we pick up. We also bring flowers. After we clean a grave, we visit with the ancestor interred there and decorate the grave with fresh flowers before we go.
Simply learning about our ancestors can be another good way to honor them. If you are lucky enough to have family members from previous generations in your life, ask them questions about their family. What traditions were important? What was their childhood like? Which family members do they miss the most, and why? Learning these family stories can teach us so much about ourselves and our own lives here and now. If you do not have living family members, or are not in contact with the generations closest to your own, learn about the cultures and countries your family hails from. Lastly, if a fall project is appealing to you, consider creating or expanding on a family tree. There are wonderful resources online to help track down the names of your family members. Simply seeing all the names in a family tree can be a profound way to connect to those who have gone before. We truly are the love of thousands, and all those names were once lives full of dreams, challenges and hope for the future.
May you feel the blessing of your ancestors upon you as the trees shift toward winter slumber. I wish you a peaceful, contemplative Samhain-tide.
Irene Glasse is president of the Frederick Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans, offering events, rituals, classes and workshops to a large, vibrant community, including Frederick’s Pagan Pride Day. She is a pagan religious professional and serves communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as a minister, teacher, musician and community organizer.
