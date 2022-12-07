What's the little container filled with big umami flavor you keep tucked in the refrigerator door or pantry shelf? Worcestershire sauce? Miso? Tomato paste? Yes, yes and yes, but more recently, I've made sure I never run out of oil-packed anchovy fillets.
I'm a big fan of the tiny fish strips, not because I like to eat them on their own (the way my husband does), but because they are a terrific way to add that little something extra to so many recipes. I've added them to rémoulade sauces, salad dressings (and not just for Caesar ones) and stuffed artichokes, and mashed them into mayonnaise to spread on sandwiches.
Tonight, they can help you get a delicious tomato sauce on the table in less than 30 minutes, if you make this pantry-friendly recipe from "Simple Pasta" by Odette Williams.
How easy is this? Grab a 28-ounce can of quality crushed tomatoes and a tin of anchovies, then add olive oil, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper and simmer. It's that easy.
"You'd think this full-bodied sauce had been simmering for hours, not just 20 minutes," Williams writes in her cookbook.
That flavor comes from those little fish, which can be purchased several ways: filleted and oil-packed, which are usually used for cooking; marinated in vinegar, generally for eating straight up; or salt-packed, which require rinsing, plumping and filleting.
Here, we're talking about the oil-packed variety. Williams recommends 4 to 6 fillets in this recipe. As I try to do with most recipes, I made it exactly her way the first time. It was great, but the anchovy flavor was a little muted for my taste. So the next time, I ramped it up by adding a few more of the oily little fish strips. I loved it even more.
Also, I tried it with fresh oregano and garlic and, for an even more pantry-friendly version, with dried oregano and garlic powder. Both were delicious.
Williams calls the sauce pomodoro in her cookbook because she makes it with canned Italian tomatoes. She says the recipe was given to her by an Italian American friend, who credits cookbook author Marcella Hazan, famous for her simple, delicious sauces.
During this often-hectic holiday season, it's a great little recipe to bookmark because you can use it in so many ways. Spoon it on pizza dough, toss it with store-bought ravioli or make a shakshuka. It freezes well, too, so make a double batch and freeze it in serving portions to have handy in the months to come.
Put your favorite pasta on to boil, get the sauce simmering, and you'll have time to make a light green salad and open a bottle of red wine for a quick-as-a-flash weeknight supper.
If this sauce sounds too ho-hum, check out Williams's quick-to-make variations for amatriciana, arrabbiata and puttanesca sauces, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.