The emergence of the local newspaper industry in Frederick began soon after the American Revolutionary War. The first printing office was established by Matthias Bartgis, who previously served as an apprentice to William Brafford of Philadelphia, a contemporary of Benjamin Franklin. With the encouragement of Governor Thomas Johnson and other local leaders, Bartgis began publication of The Maryland Chronicle or Universal Advertiser on January 4, 1786. This paper was issued every Wednesday, at the rate of sixpence per copy, and began with a circulation of approximately one hundred and fifty copies.
The paper used in the printing press was sourced from Bartgis’ own papermill located approximately five miles northwest of downtown Frederick, along the Tuscarora Creek. Although Bartgis never accumulated much wealth from his endeavors, he became a major entrepreneurial force in the spread of German and English printed news in Maryland, Virginia, and western Pennsylvania. In 1882, Local historian John Thomas Scharf noted in his “History of Western Maryland” that Bartgis was a great patriot and a good printer, but not a “brilliant” writer. Although several copies of his newspapers and other prints survive, his papermill and office building have been lost.
Since then, many newspapers have been established in downtown Frederick and several buildings remain to help illustrate this important aspect of local history. Perhaps the most visually prominent is the Mutual Insurance Building at 42-46 North Market Street. Starting in 1887, this three-story structure designed in the Richardson Romanesque style, housed the Great Southern Printing and Manufacturing Company which published The News. At the time, the paper was printed with the most modern linotype machines which ran on steam and electric power.
In 1968, The News, along with The Frederick Post which was purchased by the firm in 1917, moved to the building at 200 East Patrick Street. This two-story brick structure was constructed in 1910 and originally served as a terminal, waiting room, and ticket office for the Frederick Railroad Company. In 2002 the two papers merged to create The Frederick News-Post and by 2008 the paper moved into its new building on Ballenger Center Drive.
There is far less available research and documentation addressing Frederick’s Black press. Finding direct, tangible aspects of this history are much more difficult to identify. The Frederick Hornet, which ran between 1902 and 1915, was advertised as the only Black newspaper in western Maryland. Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps and census records indicate that the paper was initially published in a simple two-story frame building located behind 127 West All Saints Street, the home of the paper’s secretary, Edward Mitchell Johnson. However, when Johnson moved to Bentz Street, it appears that the printing operations traveled with him. Historian, Joy Hall Onley notes in her book, Memories of Frederick: Over on the Other Side, that Johnson had a huge printing machine in the kitchen of his home. Unfortunately, both sites associated with The Frederick Hornet have been demolished and there are no markers to memorialize its history. There is only one known copy of the newspaper, which is in the care of the African American Heritage Society of Frederick County.
