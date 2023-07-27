Gardening Pawpaw

Looking to plant something unusual, easy to grow and exotically delicious? Meet the pawpaw tree. This sadly underused fruit tree is sometimes known as Hoosier banana, poor man’s banana and false banana. Its taste will transport you to the tropics, and you can imagine its 12-by-5-inch, droopy, dark green leaves swaying in the breeze. But pawpaw isn’t tropical at all. It’s a North American native and about as low-maintenance as a fruit tree can be. The small, pyramid-shaped trees top out at about 25 feet tall. They love humidity and are highly frost-tolerant. Pawpaw fruits are 3 to 5 inches long and look like mangoes. Some say they taste like bananas or papayas.

elmerchismo1

If you're lucky you can find a wild growth and not have the care and cleanup issues of planting your own.

