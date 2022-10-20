Meaningful Interaction with persons who are living with dementia requires an understanding of how they experience the world and how to communicate in ways that make sense to them. The Vital 5 Pillars discusses five elements that lead to successful interactions.
“V” is a reminder to validate the other person’s emotional experience. Feelings are a physical fact. When we try and talk someone out what they are feeling, it is as ridiculous as trying to tell someone in a full leg cast to just take it off, that it is all in their head. Whatever we are experiencing is reality, and we need to have space to allow other people to feel what they are feeling.
“I” allow us to Improvise and be in the moment. People living with dementia often experience life as if on stage in perpetual improve act. Their short term memory and retention of some long term memories combine to make their worldview one of improvisation, they don’t know what is coming next. A lot of how they are responding has to do with how the stage is set and how the act is going onstage. If someone only remembers things that are said for a few seconds, they are responding right then and there, in the moment.
“T” reminds us to Terminate the Task Trap. The task trap is what happens when we are too busy being routine focused, avoiding interpersonal responsibility, and putting tasks ahead of people. If you go straight to the task, you are going to fail the majority of the time. Step one in any meaningful interaction is to build a personal connection with the other person. To build trust, to establish a relationship that will allow them to give you the opportunity to assist with that task. Never go straight to the task. Always take time to connect with the person.
“A” helps us Accommodate a person’s sensory deficits, especially visual and language processing problems. People with Alzheimer’s disease often lose peripheral vision, depth perception, they don’t see things that are similar in color when they are right next to each other and they may not process movement fluidly. When it comes to language, their vocabulary shrinks. When it comes to late stages, they may only be able to say a handful of words and can generally only understand 50-70% of the words we say to them. This means they start to rely a lot more on non verbal communication than the words we are trying to say. You have to learn to say a lot less with your words and a lot more with your behavior.
“L” lets us know that Life history is the most important tool we have to work with. Life history give us two key things. It allows us to see how the person interprets the context they are in, and allows us to understand their identity, that is how they see themselves. If we interact with someone in a way that doesn’t match how they see themselves, it is not going to go as smoothly as we would like.
The next time you are working with an individual who appears to be struggling, go down this list of these five key elements, and ask how they apply to that individual. This can assist in providing much more meaningful and useful interactions with those you are caring for.
