Meaningful Interaction with persons who are living with dementia requires an understanding of how they experience the world and how to communicate in ways that make sense to them. The Vital 5 Pillars discusses five elements that lead to successful interactions.

“V” is a reminder to validate the other person’s emotional experience. Feelings are a physical fact. When we try and talk someone out what they are feeling, it is as ridiculous as trying to tell someone in a full leg cast to just take it off, that it is all in their head. Whatever we are experiencing is reality, and we need to have space to allow other people to feel what they are feeling.

