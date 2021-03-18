‘Winter is ending, and spring is coming,” I tell myself on these cloudy, chilly mornings as I swallow my dose of “daily smile.” This was another difficult winter for my curmudgeonly psyche, complicated by COVID-19, family health issues, frightening political happenings that most of us thought could never happen here, life and death.
At my regular January health checkup, I learned that my blood pressure had risen by 35 points. Already on medication for this (thank you, genetics), my doctor doubled my dosage. After I informed her of my inability to relax and my several recent months of sleepless nights, she prescribed an anti-anxiety formula, which resulted in a bout of craziness, anxiety and paranoia I hadn’t experienced since “My Mother the Car” was canceled. That was motivation enough to change meds after two weeks. Six weeks later, I’d nicknamed the new pills my “daily smile,” inspired by an old Twilight Zone episode that mentioned a drink named “liquid smile.” They work wonderfully — I wish I’d discovered them years ago. The legal ones, that is.
During the coldest part of the season, I reflected back on the friends I lost last autumn — two of them on the same day in October, only a week after my wife had a substantial injury working on the farm. Both left us before their time, and both were active and in fairly good health — at least on the surface. There were likely some hidden health issues there. I miss them very much. We shared bike rides, great conversations and good jokes. Just two weeks ago, I lost another — one whose friendship went back 35 years.
I have wondered how much of our psyche is inherited from and influenced by our parents. As kids, my sisters and I had watched our mother’s reactions to life’s events. For the most part, she was a “glass-half-empty” person. One beautifully warm February day when the mercury reached 70 degrees, I mentioned how wonderful that was to enjoy the fresh air. She agreed and then responded, “Yes, but it’s winter. It isn’t supposed to be that way.” She was a person who would not enjoy the experience of driving in the country, good music on the radio, with the wind blowing into the open windows. She went through life stressed to a point that it manifested into actual physical maladies. The happiest I ever saw her was at my wedding in 1986. She was a completely different person. Otherwise, for a good bit of the time, she seemed to struggle with remaining above the surface. Our father was her life raft.
My wife and I recently had a conversation about happiness. She could have died in last October’s farm accident. We’ve each had friends lose family members to overdoses this year. Several friends are battling cancer right now. Some others are COVID “long-haulers” and still feel “foggy” months after getting the virus. Our oldest dog (she is “first among equals”) has cancer and is very near her life’s end. How does one define happiness? The absence of sadness? If you are unaware of your surroundings, build yourself a wall between you and the world, then the less disappointment and loss you will experience. So, if you never watch the news, or marry, or have children, or acquire pets, or form relationships, then you’ve got nothing to lose. You can be on an island and never experience loss. I think happiness and sadness require each other, the same as good and bad, love and indifference. It’s a tradeoff but one we must accept.
My blood pressure is slowly dropping. Maybe I worry too much, but having less sadness along the way might be nice, even if I need my daily dose of “morning smile” to achieve it. But I still wear the face of my curmudgeonly self on these cloudy days.
William Smith lives in a house with a lovely wife, teenage daughter, six cats and three dogs. And seven bicycles, give or take. Send helpful household cleaning tips to him via email at smithiums@hotmail.com.
(3) comments
Thank you for sharing. I very much enjoyed this.
Well. Your writing style is fearless, I'd say.
Just to be technical, it was "instant smile." (I don't mean to take away from the sentiment of the article).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.